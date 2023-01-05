Alan Franco arrives in Brazil to sign for Sao Paulo

Alan Franco is already in Brazil. The defender landed at Guarulhos Airport late this Wednesday afternoon, being received by security guards from São Paulo, the club with which he will sign a three-year contract after passing through Atlanta United, a club in the MLS, the US First Division.

Alan Franco is 26 years old and arrives to reinforce the defensive system, which had three losses at the end of 2022: Miranda, Luizão and Léo. The Argentine will have competition from Arboleda, Nahuel Ferraresi, Diego Costa, Lucas Beraldo and Walce for the title in the defense.

Initially, the board tried to hire Alan Franco on loan, however, the player himself and Atlanta United expressed their desire for a permanent transfer. With values ​​compatible with the financial reality of São Paulo and a flexible payment method, the high tricolor leadership agreed to buy it, starting to hold 80% of its economic rights.

Alan Franco is seen as an athlete ready to deliver what São Paulo expects, also giving support to players coming from the base categories, which today make up practically 50% of the squad commanded by coach Rogério Ceni.

Alan Franco is the seventh foreign player to be part of the São Paulo squad. Arboleda, Calleri, Galoppo, Gabriel Neves, Nahuel Ferraresi and Orejuela are the members of the group of athletes born outside Brazil.

The number of foreigners in the São Paulo squad will increase even more in the coming days. Midfielder Jhegson Méndez will sign a three-year contract with Tricolor after defending the Ecuadorian national team in the World Cup in Qatar. His contract with Los Angeles FC, from the USA, expired at the end of 2022, landing at Morumbi for free.

