Alan Franco lands in Brazil and should sign with São Paulo by 2025; see behind the scenes

Argentine defender Alan Franco landed in Brazil and should sign a contract with São Paulo for three seasons

Alan Franco it’s already in Brazil. The defender landed at Guarulhos Airport at the end of the afternoon last Wednesday (04), being received by security guards from the Sao Pauloclub with which will sign a three-year contract after passing through atlanta unitedclub of MLS.

Argentinean from 26 years enough to reinforce the defensive system, which had three losses at the end of 2022: Miranda, Luizão and Leo.

The defender will have competition from tree, Nahuel Ferraresi, Diego Costa, Lucas Beraldo and walce for ownership in the defense.

Initially, the board tried to hire Alan Franco for loanhowever, the player himself and Atlanta United expressed their desire for a permanent transfer.

With values ​​compatible with the financial reality of São Paulo and a flexible payment method, the high tricolor leadership agreed to buy it, starting to hold 80% of its economic rights.

Alan Franco is seen as an athlete ready to deliver what the club expects, giving I also support players coming from the base categorieswhich today make up practically 50% of the cast commanded by coach Rogério Ceni.

The defender is seventh foreign player to be part of the São Paulo squad. Arboleda, Calleri, Galoppo, Gabriel Neves, Nahuel Ferraresi and Orejuela are the members of the group of athletes born outside Brazil.

The number of foreigners in the São Paulo squad will increase even more in the coming days. THE defensive midfielder Jhegson Méndez will sign a three-year contract with Tricolor after defending the Ecuadorian national team in Qatar World Cup.

His contract with Los Angeles FC, from the USA, expired at the end of 2022, landing at Morumbi for free.