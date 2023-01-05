All the Characters Lagertha Dated in Vikings Seasons 1-6

The female protagonist of vikings throughout most of the series was Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), who after her divorce from Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) dated other people – and here’s who they were. Historical dramas have become quite popular in recent years, especially on television, and among them is vikingscreated by Michael Hirst. vikings it was initially planned to be a miniseries, but the stories of Ragnar, Lagertha, Rollo (Clive Standen) and Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) caught the attention of the public and the series lived for a total of six seasons.

During its first four seasons, vikings followed the legendary Norse figure Ragnar Lothbrok through different journeys and raids alongside his Viking brethren. As the series progressed, it shifted its focus to Ragnar’s sons and their own journeys, and after Ragnar’s death in Season 4, vikings focused on the journeys and conflicts of and between Björn, Ubbe, Hvitserk, Sigurd and Ivar, which led the series until its final episode. One of the few Season 1 characters to make it to the final season of vikings (though not towards the end of the series) was Lagertha, the fiercest shieldmaiden and mother of Björn Ironside.

at the beginning of vikings, Lagertha was married to Ragnar and they lived together with their two children – Björn and Gyda – on a farm in Kattegat. Lagertha accompanied Ragnar on different journeys, but on one of them, Ragnar met Aslaug (Alyssa Sutherland) and cheated on Lagertha with her, leading to their divorce. After that, Lagertha dated other characters, but not all of them were nice to her. Here are all the characters that Lagertha has dated in vikings from Season 1 until his death in Season 6.

Ragnar Lothbrok

During one of Ragnar’s journeys in vikings In season one, Ragnar met Aslaug after his men saw her bathing and were scolded by her shieldmaids. Aslaug demanded an apology from his earl on her behalf, but Ragnar saw it as a challenge the gods had sent him and agreed to meet with her if she arrived.neither clothed nor naked, neither hungry nor full, neither in company nor alone” – then Aslaug arrived dressed in a hammock, biting an apple and with a dog for a companion. Ragnar and Aslaug became lovers, while in Kattegat, Lagertha dealt with many villagers dying from the plague, including her daughter Gyda. Lagertha learned of Ragnar’s affair with Aslaug in early vikings season 2, but when a pregnant Aslaug arrived in Kattegat, Lagertha decided to leave along with Björn.

Count Sigvard

While Ragnar had three more children with Aslaug, Lagertha settled in Hedeby and married Count Sigvard (Morten Sasse Suurballe), a domineering, ill-tempered and extremely abusive man. Lagertha confronted him about how he treated her and Björn, but Sigvard responded with more physical abuse. When Lagertha returned after helping Ragnar drive Jarl Borg out of Kattegat, Sigvard accused her of still being in love with Ragnar and berated her for leaving without her permission, and he arranged for her to be beaten and raped by some of her men. After publicly humiliating a beaten and bruised Lagertha, she took a knife and stabbed out one of Sigvard’s eyes, whereupon her nephew Einar decapitated the abusive earl.

kalf

Kalf (Ben Robson) was featured in vikings season 3, and he was Lagertha’s trusted second-in-command who ended up betraying her and overthrowing her, taking her place as Earl of Hedeby. After much conflict between them, and Lagertha understandably no longer trusting him, Kalf made his feelings for her clear, and she made it clear to him that if she accepted his offer, she would kill him one day for usurping his earldom. Inside vikings in season 4, Lagertha revealed that she was pregnant with Kalf’s child, and he proposed to her, but shortly before the wedding, Lagertha killed Kalf, regaining his status as an Earl.

King Ecbert

While Kalf took Lagertha’s place as earl, Lagertha became briefly involved with King Ecbert (Linus Roache) when he traveled to Wessex. Ecbert wasted no time in showing Lagertha that he was interested in her, and she didn’t reject her attentions. One day, Lagertha returned to Ecbert’s castle, and he invited her, Athelstan (George Blagden), and Judith for a dip in the castle’s Roman baths, and Lagertha and Ecbert were soon all over each other, prompting Judith and Athelstan to leave. . Lagertha’s affair with Ecbert was very brief, and she later made him realize how little she thought of him.

Astrid

Astrid (Josefin Asplund) was a squire and second-in-command to Lagertha as part of her court at Hedeby. It was revealed in vikings season 4 that Lagertha and Astrid were lovers, but after Ragnar’s death and console Lagertha after that, Astrid and Björn became lovers, although she remained part of Lagertha’s court. Inside vikings in Season 5, Astrid was kidnapped by Harald and taken to his kingdom, where she was forced to marry him. Sadly, Astrid was sexually abused by many men and became pregnant, and it was unclear whether she was Harald’s child or a product of the attack. Astrid was reunited with Lagertha during the battle, where she revealed her pregnancy to her and told her that she had to die because she couldn’t have that child, and then Lagertha killed her.

Bishop Heahmund

Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) was a Saxon bishop and holy warrior. Lagertha bonded with Heahmund as he was being tended to after the first battle for the Kingdom of Kattegat in vikings season 5, as they had a philosophical conversation. Heahmund later visited Lagertha claiming to want another conversation, but they ended up getting physical and becoming lovers. However, their relationship was kept secret and their long stretches of sex caused him to lose focus, and after their case was caught by Bishop Cuthred’s spies, Heahmund had a vision of hell that caused him to renounce Lagertha. Heahmund died during the Battle of Marton, after being hit by several arrows and finished off by Gunnhild.