Amateur archaeologist unravels mystery of signs in Ice Age paintings

Ben Bacon

Credit, Durham University/PA

Furniture restorer Ben Bacon spent hours decoding cave paintings

Ice Age hunter-gatherers living across parts of Europe used cave paintings to record information about the lives of animals, according to a new study.

Experts had already noticed marks on these paintings — many of them made up to 20,000 years ago — but their meaning had never been identified.

Now, thanks to the work of a furniture restorer and amateur archaeologist, Ben Bacon, it has been discovered that the marks on the drawings are linked to the life cycles and reproduction of animals, many of which were hunted by our ancestors.

Bacon teamed up with two academics to report the findings, published in the Cambridge Archeological Journal.

