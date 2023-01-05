Amateur archaeologist unravels mystery of signs in Ice Age paintings

4 hours ago

Credit, Durham University/PA photo caption, Furniture restorer Ben Bacon spent hours decoding cave paintings

Ice Age hunter-gatherers living across parts of Europe used cave paintings to record information about the lives of animals, according to a new study.

Experts had already noticed marks on these paintings — many of them made up to 20,000 years ago — but their meaning had never been identified.

Now, thanks to the work of a furniture restorer and amateur archaeologist, Ben Bacon, it has been discovered that the marks on the drawings are linked to the life cycles and reproduction of animals, many of which were hunted by our ancestors.

Bacon teamed up with two academics to report the findings, published in the Cambridge Archeological Journal.

The cave paintings, made on cave walls, represented animals such as reindeer, fish, bison and aurochs (an extinct bovine species). But dots and marks present in the paintings left archaeologists baffled.

Bacon analyzed hundreds of these paintings in his spare time and concluded that they could refer to a type of lunar calendar, that is, that they would be notes about the reproductive cycles of animals.

Bacon said it was “surreal” to decipher what the hunter-gatherers were saying.

Credit, Henri Breuli/Durham University/PA Wire photo caption, Spots like these, made 23,000 years ago, helped Ice Age hunter-gatherers survive

The furniture restorer spent hours on the internet and at the British Library consulting photos of cave paintings, looking for repeating patterns.

In particular, he examined a ‘Y’ shaped mark on some paintings. He believed the symbol meant “giving birth” because it showed one line growing from another.

Credit, Neanderthal Museum, Mettmann/Durham University/PA photo caption, These Wild Horse Drawings Were Created About 30,000 Years Ago

As his research progressed, he shared his findings with friends and academics. They encouraged him to continue with his investigations, even though Bacon was an amateur in the field.

He collaborated with a team that included two professors from the University of Durham and one from University College London. Calculating the birth cycles of similar animals in our times, they deduced that the number of marks on cave paintings was a record, by lunar month, of the animals’ breeding seasons.

Credit, Berenguer, MD/Durham University/PA Wire photo caption, Points and marks were used to record the animals’ reproductive cycles.

Professor Paul Pettitt of Durham University said he was “glad to have taken Bacon’s findings seriously”.

“The results show that Ice Age hunter-gatherers were the first to use a systemic calendar and marks to record information about major ecological events within that calendar.”

Credit, Neanderthal Museum, Mettmann/Durham University/PA photo caption, These drawings and marks were made 15,000 years ago

“We managed to show that these people, who left a legacy of spectacular art in the caves of Lascaux [na França] and Altamira [na Espanha]also left an early record of timing that would eventually become standard in our species.”