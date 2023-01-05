AMD taunts Intel at CES 2023 and shows off new Ryzen CPUs and Radeon GPUs – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Last Wednesday night (4), Lisa Su took the stage during CES 2023 and teased Intel by showing the new generation of Ryzen 7000 CPUs. mobile. The Ryzen 7045 series promises to be the star of upcoming laptops.

AMD announced new Ryzen 7000 at CES 2023 (image: playback / AMD)

In the desktop Ryzen lineup, AMD introduced the Ryzen 7000 series “non-X and”base” X3D (assembled with 3D V-Cache technology). The announcement considered the “surprise” of the night was the announcement of new Radeon GPUs for notebooks. Despite some rumors pointing to these releases, there was not much confidence that AMD would do so soon after the announcement of the 7900 XT and 7900 XTX.

AMD wants to keep the lead against Intel for a while longer

When talking about AMD, Intel and Nvidia, some “chip fan” always comes up to accuse one or the other of defending a brand. But, for the past few years, it’s a fact that AMD has been releasing better CPUs than rival Intel (before you accuse me, I use an i7 10700). The products announced yesterday want to maintain this advantage over Lado Azul.

The mobile Ryzen 7045 series, which uses the Zen 4 architecture, is designed to compete with the Intel Core HX series. The flagship of this new series is the Ryzen 9 7045HX, with 16 cores and 32 threads and a maximum frequency of 5.4 GHz. These CPUs, codenamed Dragon Range, are the same as the desktop CPUs, but with notebook packaging. Therefore, it also only has two Computing Units in its graphics — the laptops it will equip will have dedicated GPUs.

So far, it has been announced that the ASUS ROG Strix, Dell Alienware M16, Alienware M18 and Lenovo Legion will all be versioned with the Ryzen 7045 series. These first notebooks will be released next month.

First notebooks with Ryzen 7045 CPUs (Image: Disclosure / AMD)

The Ryzen 7040 series (Zen 4) is aimed at ultra-thin notebooks and, according to Dr. Lisa Su will deliver high performance in professional applications with long battery life. In the on-stage comparison, the Ryzen 9 7040HS outperformed the Apple Silicon M1 Pro and Intel Core i7 1280P in a rendering speed test.

AMD even promises that the Ryzen 7040 series will have a battery life of up to 30 hours of video viewing. These performances will only be confirmed in March, when the first notebooks equipped with a chip arrive.

After blowing, it’s time to bite. These new mobile chips are a spec mess. There are four different CPU architectures (Zen 2, Zen 3, Zen 3+ and Zen 4) and three GPU architectures (Vega, RDNA 2 and RDNA 3). See the list:

AMD Ryzen 7000 for notebooks (Image: Disclosure / AMD)

New mobile GPUs and PC processors

As Lisa Su said, CES 2023 is the time when AMD focuses on laptop products — but it also has room for desktops. In addition to the new CPUs for notebooks, AMD announced its new Radeon mobiles: four from the mid-range Radeon 7000 (RDNA 3) and three from the entry-level Radeon 6000 (RDNA 2).

The main GPU presented is the Radeon RX 7600M XT, with 32 compute units and 18Gb/s memory speed. All new Radeon 7000 presented have 8 GB of GDDR6 memory. The variations are in the compute units: 32 for the RX 7600M XT and RX 7700S; 28 for RX 7600M and RX 7600S.

In entry versions, AMD launched the RX 6550M, RX 6550S and RX 6450M. All with 4 GB of GDDR6 memory. The 6550 versions have 16 compute units, against 12 for the RX 6450M.

All of these GPUs are expected to debut in February, with Asus ROG, Dell Alienware and China’s Emdoor using them in new notebook models.

AMD Radeon 7000 for notebooks (Image: Disclosure / AMD)

For destkops, AMD announced six Ryzen 7000 CPUs, with versions with 3D V-Cache and “bases”, without the “X” suffix. The Ryzen 9 7950X3D, 5.7 GHz, 16 cores, 32 threads, 144 MB cache (L2+L3) and TDP reduced to 120 W is the new flagship of the Ryzen 7000 lineup. In comparison, the Ryzen 9 7950X had a TDP of 170 W.

AMD will launch in February alongside the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, the Ryzen 9 79003XD (12 cores and 24 threads), Ryzen 78003XD (8/16), Ryzen 9 7900 (12/24), Ryzen 7 7700 (8/16) and Ryzen 5 7600 (6/12). The company has not announced prices for the new processors.

Check out the AMD event in full: