American kills seven family members, then takes his own life – News

Authorities in Utah, in the western United States, announced this Thursday (5) that a 42-year-old American killed his five children, his wife and mother-in-law, before committing suicide, in a small town in the state.

The first elements of the investigation “suggest that the suspect committed suicide after killing seven other people in the house”, explained in a statement the press office of Enoch City, where the tragedy took place.

The police found the bodies on Wednesday afternoon (4), after having received a call with a request to verify the family, according to the document. The text points out that the eight bodies had “gunshot wounds”.





The couple’s five children were between 4 and 17 years old. The suspect, Michael Haight, also killed his 40-year-old wife and 78-year-old mother-in-law before committing suicide.

The investigation will continue with the hearing of witnesses at the scene of the tragedy and the autopsy of the corpses, said the same source.

Enoch City is a city of 7,000 located in southwestern Utah, more than four hours by land from the state capital, Salt Lake City.





The White House has declared that President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are in mourning, as are the people of Enoch City.

“Too many Americans have lost loved ones or seen their lives altered by gun violence,” Executive spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless violence,” tweeted Utah Governor, Republican Spencer Cox, who asked for prayers for the city’s residents.









