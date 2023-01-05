Amrica beats Retr-PE with authority in its debut at the Copa So Paulo

photo: Communication / City Hall of Assis América defeated Retr-PE in the debut of the Copa So Paulo

América debuted with authority in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Jnior. Alviverde beat Retr-PE by 3-1, this Wednesday (4/1), at Estdio Tonico, in Assis, in the interior of São Paulo. The goals of the Minas Gerais team were scored by Matheus Henrique, Renato Marques (penalty) and Vincius.

Superior to their opponents throughout the game, América did not find it difficult to impose their football, even with the bad lawn at Tonico Stadium. Even so, he started behind on the scoreboard. Six minutes into the first half, Jos Alison opened the scoring for Retr.

However, soon after, at 18 minutes, midfielder Matheus Henrique was calm enough to finish face-to-face with the goalkeeper and tie the match. At the end of the first stage, at 44 minutes, striker Renato Marques converted a penalty and turned the game around for América.

In the second half, the miners remained superior and extended the score in the 17th minute, with striker Vincius. With the result of 3 to 1, Alviverde guaranteed the leadership of Group 18 thanks to the tiebreaker criterion (goal difference). That’s because Ponte Preta only beat Vocem by 1-0, also this Wednesday (4/1).

Already in the second round, America will have a confrontation for the first place in the key. Coelho will play against Ponte Preta this Saturday (1/7), at 3:15 pm, at Tonico Stadium.