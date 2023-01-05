An Embraer 190 plane is hit by bullets on landing during an exchange of gunfire at the airport; watch

Passengers on the Embraer 190, in scenes from one of the videos below





At least one Embraer 190 plane from the airline Aeromexico, which was landing at Culiacán Airport on Thursday, January 5, was hit by some projectiles while a confrontation was taking place there.

As reported this afternoon by the Mexican portal Transponder 1200, so far, no injuries have been reported on board the commercial flight that was making the landing when the confrontation was unfolding, as seen in the following videos:

The clashes at the Culiacán Airport, after the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, left a bullet impact on an Embraer 190 of Aeroméxico Connect that was landing. More information: https://t.co/h015eeYrPT pic.twitter.com/jvy9oR0NwJ — Transponder 1200 (@Transponder1200) January 5, 2023

According to the scenes above, the passengers ducked inside the aircraft to try to protect themselves from the projectiles that hit the fuselage.

In addition, a Boeing 737 belonging to the Mexican Air Force (FAM) was also attacked by criminal groups during its landing at Culiacán Airport. An injured person is reported on board the military plane:

⏯️ #Video | After the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, son of “El Chapo”, he received the bullets on the plane of the Fuerza Aérea Mexicana that landed in Culiacán, Sinaloa pic.twitter.com/wauyWZr0Xs — Report Indigo (@Reporte_Indigo) January 5, 2023

The confrontation between police officers and the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the most powerful in the world, would have occurred because the son of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, Ovidio Guzmán, was captured this Thursday in an operation in the state of Sinaloa. El Chapo is a former Mexican drug lord and former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.

According to CNN, Ovidio Guzmán had already been arrested by federal authorities in October 2019, but was released by order of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to avoid further bloodshed. More details about Guzmán’s arrest are expected at a press conference shortly.



