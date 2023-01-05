Android 13 for everyone: 4 Sony phones receive LineageOS ROM update

Sony unfortunately is not an example to be followed when it comes to updates, but its cell phones are true icons when it comes to hardware. Now luckily it is possible to update some of them to Android 13 using the LineageOS ROM which is available for 4 devices released in 2018.

Among the new phones compatible with LineageOS with Android 13 are the following: This is great news for owners of these phones, as the last official update provided by Sony was for Android 10, which means that it will now be possible to skip three versions of the system: Android 11, 12 and 12L.

The update was provided by senior member of XDA Developers dtrunk90, who adapted the ROMs, who posted instructions for installing LineageOS with Android 13 on these devices. You can download the ROMs for each device and instructions on how to install them from the links below: However, it must be said that installing a ROM is a complex process and that it can cause permanent damage to the cell phone, so we only recommend that you do it only if you have experience with this procedure. Speaking of LineageOS, other devices can also be flashed with the ROM, such as the old Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note 2, Galaxy S7, S8 and Note 8.

Source link