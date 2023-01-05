Animals have inheritance too — Taylor Swift’s cat is worth more than €85 million – PiT

Olivia Benson is the third richest animal in the world, according to a list that assesses the influence of bigeyes.

With albums reaching the top of the charts, tours selling out and records after records, American singer Taylor Swift has a fortune estimated at 400 million euros and it is predicted that she could become a billionaire with her next tour, “ The Eras Tour”. But the Pop artist is not the only one in her family with a piggy bank: her cats also have something well kept.

According to the website All About Cats, which evaluates the animals with the most followers, interactions, and how much their publications are worth, the cat Olivia Benson is the third richest pet in the world, worth a total of 85.4 million euros. First, there is Gunther VI, who has a fortune estimated at 500 million euros, inherited from his great-grandfather — Gunter III — whose owner donated all the wealth for not having close relatives.

Despite Taylor Swift, 33, posting several pictures with the animals, that is not what makes Olivia, a name given in reference to the character played by Mariska Hargitay in the television series “Law & Order” (1990 —), one of the most popular animals in the world. rich in the world. Such is due to the fact that the Scottish Fold has participated in several of its owner’s music videos, as well as in its merchandise line and in several advertising campaigns.

When Olivia arrived at Pop’s house in 2014, she already had another cat: Meredith Grey, in reference to Ellen Pompeo’s character in the series “Grey’s Anatomy” (2005 -). And Taylor Swift went through a big dilemma before deciding to add another Scottish Fold to the family: “I spoke to friends before having the second cat. I was trying to figure out if two cats would make me a cat lover or if it just meant I had two cats.”

“They said, ‘No, three cats equals a cat lover. Two is just a party.” When she published on Tik Tok the excerpt of this interview, given in the same year that she adopted Olivia, Taylor Swift wrote: “Little did she know”, referring to herself. This is because, five years later, the artist adopted another cat.

Benjamin Button, named after the story “The Strange Case of Benjamin Button” (2008), was one of the cats to participate in the music video for the song “ME!”, from the album “Lover”. The singer who was born in the state of Tennessee immediately fell in love with the kitten, and wanted to know who it belonged to. When she learned that she didn’t have an owner, she decided to keep him.

Taylor Swift has already assumed that she is a cat lover, taking her cats everywhere, and even having participated in the film that gave life to the play “Cats”. In addition to the love that Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin give her, the singer is also lucky that her cats are very valuable.

Click through the gallery to see Taylor Swift with the cats.

see gallery

“>

Taylor Swift