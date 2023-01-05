Anti-abortion group in Argentina captures teenager abused by her father who was trying to terminate her pregnancy – Mundo – CartaCapital

A 12-year-old girl who wanted to terminate a pregnancy caused by abuse committed by her father was captured by an anti-abortion group and hidden from the authorities in order to prevent the procedure from being carried out. The case occurred in the province of Santa Fe, Argentina.

The victim was rescued and is now under the protection system of the State, according to the report of spokespersons for the investigation to the public agency. screen.

The interruption of the pregnancy was scheduled for last Monday 2, but the child did not appear at the hospital. Over the weekend, she was taken to a house of the civil association Gravida, where she was found on Tuesday.

At the moment, the girl is hospitalized with her mother in a public hospital in Santa Fe. According to the province’s Secretary for Children, Adolescents and Families, Patricia Chialvo, the authorities will wait until she “reassures herself” before making a decision.

Chialvo also said that “the possibility of the State adopting measures against the anti-abortion group is under analysis”.

Meanwhile, prosecutor Alejandra Del Río Ayala arrested the girl’s father, identified only by the initials GMA. He was found in the city of Recreo and will be charged with the crime of qualified sexual abuse.