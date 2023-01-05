Apps you should NEVER download on your phone

With the advancement of technology, the smartphone started to have several functions. In fact, the device is being less and less used for its original purpose: making and receiving calls. Thus, there are several applications that are installed to perform different functions. However, some tools pose a risk to the device owner.

Applications that should not be installed

Apps that promise easy money

The list of apps that promise easy money is extensive. They are often advertised by famous influencers who, according to them, have made above-average profits. All this speech is nothing but misleading advertising and disrespects Conar (National Advertising Self-Regulation Council). Even those that are not announced by bloggers deserve distrust.

Generally, these tools deceive users. Victims believe that investing a little can make stratospheric profits, when in fact they are falling into a scam. In other situations, applications ask people to listen to music, download other tools, among others. In reality, the developer is just stealing victims’ data.

Unofficial betting apps

These applications follow the same logic as the previous one. Users often end up betting on these tools and believe they can earn easy money. In reality, they are falling for scams too. Furthermore, sometimes such tools are not available in online stores. There, developers offer Apk versions, which can be installed outside the Play Store. The practice represents a risk for the user, since the program can steal their data.

Apps that pay for views

With the rise of reels and social media like Tik Tok, many other video platforms have emerged. More and more people are looking to become influencers through video apps. Hence arise platforms that promise to pay for views. The person signs up, watches the available videos and then receives money. Again, this is a scam. In the end the victim will waste time and not get their money. In some cases, it even pays for a booklet that ‘teaches’ how to use the platform. It’s not a hit.

Check out more apps

Apps with short or abusive trial periods

It is common, when we download some applications, that it has a free trial period. To access the test, however, the person needs to provide their payment details. So far the practice is common and is not considered abusive. The problem, however, is when this trial period is too short. Thus, the person does not even notice, but ends up passing the test and the tool starts charging him. To avoid this situation, it is necessary to pay attention to the trial period deadlines and avoid downloading tools with an abusive period.

cleaning apps

Although it seems like an efficient solution to storage problems, cleaning applications bring risk to the user. They contain viruses that can steal the victim’s data. Therefore, the recommended thing is to clean the device manually, through the storage tab in settings.

