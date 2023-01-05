Archbishop Georg: Benedict XVI lived loving the Lord until the end

Interview at the Vatican News studios with the secretary of the pope emeritus who died on December 31: the moving memory of his last hours and the many years spent at his side.

Silvia Kritzenberger – Vatican News

Tired, excited, but at the same time at peace. Archbishop Georg Gänswein, Prefect of the Pontifical Household and Private Secretary, first to Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger and then to Pope Benedict XVI, came to the studios of Vatican Radio – Vatican News this Wednesday morning (04). In an interview he narrates the last moments of the earthly life of the man who from 2005 to 2013 served the Church as Bishop of Rome and then made a historic choice with his resignation from the papacy almost ten years ago.

Thousands of faithful paid homage to the remains of Pope Emeritus. You spent most of your life with him, how do you live this moment?

Humanly, very suffering. It hurts me, I suffer a lot… Spiritually, very well. I know that Pope Benedict is now where he wanted to go.

With what spirit did Benedict XVI live these last days? What were his last words?

I didn’t hear his last words with my own ears, but the night before he died, one of the night nurses heard them. At about three o’clock he said, “Lord, I love you.” The nurse told me this in the morning as soon as I entered the room, these were his last words really understandable. Normally, we said Lauds at his bedside: also that morning, I said to the Holy Father: “Let’s do it like yesterday: I pray aloud and you unite spiritually”. Indeed, he was no longer able to pray aloud, he was really tired. At that moment he just opened his eyes a little – he understood the question – and nodded yes. So, I started. Around 8 o’clock, he began to breathe with increasing difficulty. There were two doctors in the room – Dr. Polisca and a reviver – and they told me: “We fear that the time is coming for him to face his last earthly fight”. I called the consecrated “Memores” and also Sister Brígida, I told them to come because he was in agony. , he was lucid. I had prepared in advance the accompanying prayers for the dying man, and we prayed for about 15 minutes, all together, while Benedict XVI was breathing more and more difficult, we saw that he could hardly breathe well. Then I looked to one of the doctors and asked, “But, is he in agony?” He replied: “Yes, it has already started, but we don’t know how long it will last”.

And what happened next?

We were there, everyone was praying in silence, and at 9:34 am he breathed his last. So we continued prayers no longer for the dying but for the dead. And we conclude by singing “Alma Redemptoris Mater”. He died on the Octave of Christmas, his preferred liturgical time, on the day of one of his predecessors – Saint Sylvester, Pope under Emperor Constantine. He was elected on the day commemorating the memory of a German Pope, Saint Leo IX of Alsace; and he died on the day of a Roman Pope, Saint Sylvester. I told everyone: “I’m going to call Pope Francis, he’s the first one who should know”. I called him, and he said, “I’m coming now!” When he arrived, I accompanied him to the room where he died and told everyone, “Stay.” The Pope saluted, I offered him a chair, he sat down beside the bed and prayed. He gave the blessing and then took his leave. This happened on December 31, 2022.

Which words of his spiritual testament touched you the most?

The will as such touched me very much. I must say it’s hard to choose a few words. But this testament was written on August 29, 2006: the liturgical feast of the martyrdom of St. John the Baptist. It is handwritten, in small but legible letters, in the second year of his pontificate. In German it is said “O-Ton Benedikt”, which means “this is indeed Benedict”. If I had a text as such, without knowing the author, I would have recognized it. Inside is the spirit of Benedict. Reading it or meditating on it, one realizes that it is his. It’s all within these two pages.

In summary, it is a thank you to God and family…

Yes. It is a thank you, but it is also an encouragement to the faithful not to allow themselves to be deceived by any hypothesis, whether in the theological or philosophical field or any other. In the end, it is the Church that communicates, it is the Church, the Body of Christ that lives, that communicates the faith to all and for all. Sometimes, even in theology, if there are theories that are very enlightened, or theories that seem to be like that, it may be that after a year or two they have passed away. It is the faith of the Catholic Church, this is what truly leads us to liberation and puts us in touch with the Lord.

What is the strongest message of your pontificate?

His strength lies in the motto he chose when he became Archbishop of Munich, quoting John’s third letter: ‘cooperatores veritatis’, i.e. ‘cooperators of the truth’, which means that truth is not something thought, but is a person. : is the Son of God. God was incarnated in Jesus Christ, in Jesus of Nazareth, and this is his message: not to follow a theory about the truth, but to follow the Lord. “I’m the way, the truth and the life”. This is his message. A message that is not a burden: on the contrary, it is a help to carry all the burdens of each day, and this gives joy. Problems exist, but the stronger the faith, the faith must have the last word.

The world will never forget February 11, 2013, the announcement of his resignation. There are those who continue to say that it was not a free choice or even that he somehow wanted to remain Pope. What do you think?

I asked him this same question myself in different situations saying: “Holy Father, they are looking for a dietrology on the announcement of February 11th after the consistory. They are looking, they are looking, they are looking…”. Bento replied: ‘Those who do not believe that what I said is the real reason for resignation will not believe me even if I say now ‘Believe me, it is so! This is and remains the only reason and we must not forget about it. He had pre-announced this decision to me: “I must do it”. I was among the first who tried to dissuade him. And he answered me clearly: ‘Look, I’m not asking for your opinion, but I’m communicating my decision’. Prayed, suffered, taken blush deo“. There are those who don’t believe or make theories, saying that “I would leave one part but keep another part”, etc.: all those who say that just make theories about one word or another and in the end they don’t trust Benedict, in what he said. This is really an affront against him. Of course, everyone has their own will, their own freedom, and can say things that make sense or that make less sense. But the naked truth is this: he had no more strength to lead the Church, as he said in Latin that day. I asked, “Holy Father, why in Latin?” He replied, “This is the language of the Church.” Those who think they can or should find some other reason are wrong. He communicated the real reason. Amen.

What aspect impressed you the most while being close to Bento during his long period as emeritus?

It’s almost ten years. Bento – now as a cardinal, now as a teacher – had a great gift. Many say humility: yes, that’s true, but also – this was perhaps not so apparent – an ability to accept when people disagreed with what he said. As a teacher, this is normal: there is confrontation, discourse, the “fight” between the various arguments. In this context, strong words are also used, but without ever hurting and, if possible, without causing controversy. Another thing is when you are a bishop and then Pope: he preaches and writes not as a private person, but as someone who has received the mandate to preach and be the shepherd of a flock. The Pope is the first witness of the Gospel, of the truth of the Lord. And there we saw that his words, the words of the Successor of Peter, were not accepted. But this tells us that the leadership of the Church is not only done by commanding, deciding, but also by suffering, and this part of the suffering was not small. When he became emeritus, surely all responsibility and all pontificate was over for him.

Did he think he would live that long after his resignation?

About three months ago I told him: “Holy Father, we are approaching the tenth anniversary of my episcopate: Epiphany 2013, Epiphany 2023. We must celebrate. But that also means ten years since his resignation. Some people say to me: ‘But he resigned saying that he has no more strength and then still lives for ten years? And he replied: “I must say that I am the first to be surprised that the Lord has given me more time”. ten! And 95 is a good age, but years and old age also have their weight, even for an emeritus Pope”. He also said: “I accepted and tried to do what I had promised: to pray, to be present and above all to accompany my successor with prayer”. And this is very beautiful. I also recommend that some who have trouble with this reread what Benedict XVI said thanking Pope Francis in the Sala Clementina on the 65th anniversary of his priestly ordination. Anyway, I once said jokingly, in a not very elegant way: ‘Holy Father, you did the math without the host’… He replied: ‘I didn’t do any math: I accepted what the Lord gave me’. He gave me this, I must thank Him. This is my conviction. Others may have other ideas, theories or convictions, but this is mine.”

What was the biggest lesson for your life and what will you miss most about Joseph Ratzinger?

The greatest teaching is that the written faith, the spoken and proclaimed faith is not just something he said and preached, but something he lived. That is, the example for me is that the faith learned, taught and proclaimed became the faith lived. And this for me – even at this moment when I am suffering, not alone – is a great spiritual relief.

In his will Benedict wrote: “If at this late hour of my life I look back on the decades I have lived, first of all I see how many reasons I have to be grateful for”. Was he a happy and fulfilled man?

He was a man deeply convinced that in the love of the Lord one never makes mistakes, even if humanly many mistakes are made. And this conviction gave him peace and – you could say – this humility and also this clarity. He used to say: “Faith must be a simple faith, not simplistic, but simple”. Because all great theories, all great theologies are based on the foundation of faith. And this is and remains the only food for himself and also for others”.

Thank you for being with us.

It is I who thank you for this invitation: I came with joy and I know well that Pope Benedict XVI felt very supported and also – if I may say so – loved, loved for what you have done, and also surrounded by your affection.