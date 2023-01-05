Argentine president calls for impeachment of the Supreme Court – News

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, started this Wednesday (4) the parliamentary process of a political trial against the Supreme Court of Justice for “bad performance of its functions”, in a new stage in the fight between the government and the Judiciary.

Fernández took the first step by handing the impeachment project to the head of the governing bloc of the Chamber of Deputies, Germán Martínez, and to the president of the Impeachment Commission, Carolina Gaillard, to whom he requested speed, informed the government.

The ruling party, Frente de Todos (centre-left), has the simple majority needed to open the investigation phase, but lacks the two-thirds of the votes needed in the House and Senate to move forward with the prosecution and remove the four magistrates from the most high court. Fifth place is vacant.





Anyway, to formally convene the Impeachment Commission, it is necessary to convene extraordinary sessions, which is scheduled for next week.

The power struggle has intensified in recent weeks after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Buenos Aires city government in a dispute with Fernández over the federal distribution of tax revenue.

Eleven of the country’s 23 provincial governors supported the request for a political trial on Tuesday (3).

The head of state accused the Supreme Court of “arbitrarily invading the spheres of exclusive and excluding competences of the other powers” of the State. He also considered this “a political decision in the election year”, in reference to the October general elections, in which the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, is one of the right-wing opposition candidates.

In response, the mayor of the capital accused Fernández of wanting to “break the constitutional order”. “Kirchnerism wants to go over the laws and change the arbiter, which in a republic like ours is Justice.”





The opposition coalition Together for Change, which includes the mayor, has already announced its rejection of the impeachment process.

Since the beginning of his term, in December 2019, Fernández says he wants to reform the Judiciary, especially the Supreme Court of Justice of the Argentine Nation.

According to a survey from mid-2022, more than 78% of Argentines have a “negative” or “very negative” opinion about the functioning of justice.



