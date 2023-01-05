Asus reveals new Xbox controller with integrated display

Central Xbox has partners, who help keep our channel running. If you purchase a product or service from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

During the CES 2023 event, the manufacturer ASUS revealed a new control of xbox with one integrated small screen.

According to Asus, the new Xbox controller follows the new generation standard, with four programmable rear triggers, Bluetooth connection, headphone jack and much more. However, the highlight is 1.3 inch screen with 128×40 resolutionwhere you can program it to display custom texts or animations, as well as battery and connection information.

unfortunately, still We do not know the price, and not even if the control will be launched in Brazil. Check out:

