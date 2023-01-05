ASUS unveils RTX 4080 Noctua OC Edition

For some time now, watercoolers have taken the lead from air coolers, but that does not mean that the market is no longer supplied with excellent options for air coolers for the processor. One of the companies that is a reference in this segment is the Austrian Noctua.

Marked by the quality of its products and also by a color scheme that it uses in its most popular fans. Running completely out of the mega flashy options, Noctua was notable for offering coolers in which the fans are in brown and beige. I’ve even heard an ironic comment that says that the color of Noctua’s products resembles the old Arno air circulators.

Well, in the midst of a color scheme that divides opinion, the brand managed to establish an automatic memory in the minds of many consumers. Just look at fans in that color to know you’re looking at something from Noctua. In 2021, the Taiwanese ASUS joined forces with Noctua and announced a version of the RTX 3070 that has fans from the Austrian company.

The partnership continues in 2023, one more product ASUS X Noctua was revealed, the RTX 4080 Noctua OC Edition. The card is part of the same ASUS family in which the 2021 RTX 3070 is present, the OC Edition, indicating higher clocks compared to the reference design.

The fans that make up the cooling system of the RTX 4080 Noctua OC Editon are the same ones placed on the RTX 3070 Noctua OC Edition, NF-A12x25 PWM. 120mm with a maximum rotation speed of around 2,000 RPM.

ASUS didn’t mention more details about the card, but we do know that 0db technology is present. That is, the fans remain off until the card reaches a demand level that requires the fans to start operating, contributing to quieter operation during tasks that require less computational power.

price and availability

ASUS has not disclosed this information.