O athletic debuted with a rout in the São Paulo Junior Football Cup 2023. Hurricane won Picos-PI by 4 to 1, this Tuesday (3), for the first round of Group 7, based in in Barretos (SP). With the result, the team assumes the leadership of the group.

The elastic score was built by Rubro-Negro in the first half, with goals from Renan Viana and Chiqueti, who scored twice each. Chiquetiaged 17, was the highlight of the match – in addition to the two goals, he gave an assist and also conceded a penalty. Kaio scored for the team from Piauí, in the 29th minute of the second half.

Athletico is in Group 7, headquartered in Barretos. Hurricane returns to the field next Friday (6), against São Bento, at 3 pm, for the second round. Then face the Barretos, next Monday (9), at 3 pm, at the end of the first phase.

Datasheet

São Paulo Junior Football Cup

1st phase – 1st round

Group 7

01/03/2023

ATHLETICO 4×1 PICOS-PI

athletic: Gabriel Pereira; Arthur Zanella, João Vialle (Jpão Gabriel), João Vitor (Gustavo Braga), Vinicius Kauê; Wellington Silva (Vitor do Carmo), Pierre and Juninho (Leonardo); Kevin (Danielzinho); Chiqueti and Renan Viana (Athyrson). Technician: Juca Antonello.

PI-peaks: Diogo; Ítalo, Kaio, China (Eliel) and Cauã Picos (Jaciel); André, Lenilson and Gabriel (Raí); Marcelo (Samuel), Kauã and Luan. Technician: Felipe Sousa.

Place: Antônio Gomes Martins, in Barretos (SP).

goals: Renan Viana (A) at 13′ and 30′; Chiqueti (A) 16′ and 39′ from the 1st; Kaio 29′ from 2nd.

Yellow cards: China (P) and Vitor do Carmo (A).