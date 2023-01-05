Atlético-MG wins in the debut of the São Paulo Cup and continues towards the title

This Wednesday (4th), Atlético-MG got a duel closer to regaining the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, since it has three titles (1975, 1976 and 1983), and wants to guarantee its fourth championship. Thus, Galvez-AC won, by 1 to 0. Galinho’s goal came from Cadu’s feet, in the 12th minute of the second half, after an unbelievable mistake by the opposing goalkeeper.

The team’s preparation, shared on social networks, can be essential for the boys’ confidence during the games. The video shows the boys singing the Atlético anthem, embracing, passing on the necessary energy and support to their teammates, in the locker room. The game took place for Group 27 and took place at the Inamar District Stadium, in Diadema.

Even with a lot of confidence, entering with favoritism, the team from Minas Gerais had difficulties during the confrontation, since the opponent was, for most of the time, very closed. Galvez acted in defense, with a line of five defenders. In the end, one of Galo’s main advantages was the physical part, where he excelled, and gained good moments during the game.

Cadu stands out in the first Copinha duel

Much due to the opponent’s style of play, Galinho began to opt for long-distance kicks, and that was precisely how he secured the only goal of the match. Fans were able to follow the duel on SporTV, and are already mentioning possible jewels that they would like to see evolve, to be among Atlético’s main club in the future. The objective is to have a better season than the previous one.

Cadu’s shot had goalkeeper Bento’s misfortune, as the ball hit the crossbar and hit the net after touching the goalkeeper’s legs. Even with the goal largely with the help of the opponent, the arbitration confirmed the goal for striker Cadu.