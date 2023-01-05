Atlético-MG wins in the opening of the Copinha

Atlético-MG debuted with a victory in the 2023 São Paulo Junior Football Cup, by 1-0, over Galvez-AC. The winning goal for Atletica was scored by Cadu, in the 12th minute of the second half. The match valid for Group 27 was played at Estádio Distrital Inamar, in Diadema.

Atlético-MG found it very difficult against a very closed opponent. Galvez played with a line of five defenders.

The physical part made a lot of difference in the final stage. The Rooster was more complete in the game, while the players of the Acre team were unable to keep the same rhythm, including the players who were suffering from cramps.

Facing an opponent who didn’t leave spaces, Atlético opted for long-distance kicks. That’s how he got to the winning goal.

Cadu’s kick hit the crossbar and only went into the goal after touching goalkeeper Bento’s legs.

Despite the last ball touching goalkeeper Bento, the arbitration confirmed the goal for striker Cadu.

With passage through the main team, midfielder Yan had a prominent performance in Galo

Goal and key shots

Lack. Atlético’s first good chance was with Rômulo, in a good free-kick. Goalkeeper Bento made a good save.

Outside. Unable to enter the opponent’s area, Atlético abused the shots from afar. Renan finished from outside the area and the ball went very close to the goal

1×0. Shooting from afar was the way Atlético-MG found to attack. Unfortunately for Galvez-AC, Cadu’s shot hit the crossbar, the legs of goalkeeper Bento and went into the goal.

One time. Galvez-AC managed to reach Atlético’s goal only once with danger. Already when they lost by 1 to 0, but the goalkeeper Diego Fernandes made a good defense and ensured the athletic triumph.

next round

Atlético-MG returns to the field on Saturday (7), to face Mixto-MT, for the second round of Group 27 of the Copinha. Once again at the Inamar District Stadium, in Diadema. The match is scheduled again for 11 am. On the same day, Galvez faces Água Santa, following the Galo game.