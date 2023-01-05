Austin Butler Reveals Details On Intense Training For Dune: Part Two | Films

Austin Butler/Dune: Part Two/Warner Bros.

Embarking on the big screen as one of the most Machiavellian figures in the universe of Dunein an interview, Austin Butler tells how he resorted to getting in shape in time for the Part two of the franchise.

Playing Feyd-Rautha in the Oscar-winning sequel released in late 2021, the star of elvis gathers to Timothée Chalamet in the next installment that will adapt the second half of the lengthy first book of Frank Herbertas it follows Paul Atreides’ journey of revenge to avenge his family’s legacy.

In chat with Backstagethe interpreter of Rautha, Austin Butler reveals that his training for Dune: Part Two started even before fans thought, or precisely, during the press tour of elvis. The star’s intense effort led him to seek out Navy SEALs, one of the main United States Forces, so that he could get in shape before filming.

“For the film, there were different challenges; there were certain physical things from the first meeting with Denis [diretor], after knowing what his vision was. I worked with it… The SEALs trained me for months before getting my body into a place where it was available to not only be an imposing physical presence, but to do whatever was asked of me. The interesting thing was to do this in the midst of the Elvis press. I was even doing it in Cannes, and then I had to do all the press day after day and train at night. […] I just let it consume me.”

Learn more about Dune: Part Two

Again directed and scripted by Denis Villeneuvethe Oscar-winning feature film will bring familiar faces to its future sequel, including the actors Timothée Chalamet, zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem and the significant additions of Austin Butler and Florence Pugh.

After being anticipated, Dune: Part Two continues now with premiere scheduled for November 3, 2023.