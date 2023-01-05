Author of beautiful lyric assistance at Botafogo’s debut in Copinha, Maranhão cites physical imposition as an asset: ‘I know I can benefit’

The team under-20 of Botafogo achieved an excellent result in the debut of the Copinha, beating Pinheirense-PA by 4-0, guaranteeing the leadership and being able to qualify for the second phase in the next match.

The team led by coach Thiago de Camillis showed good attacking power, creating opportunities and converting them into goals. John Victor Maranhaoauthor of the lyrics assistance for Botafogo’s first goal in this edition of São Paulo Cup de Futebol Júnior, spoke about the match.

“It’s always good to debut on the right foot in any competition, it helps to give more confidence to the group and makes us more united within the competition. Our team comes from a very good preparation, we had many positive results within what we had been working on and we managed to put it into practice in the match. In addition, I was able to help the team with a beautiful table and assist for the first goal”, he added.

“I’m a very confident player about my physical imposition, I know that I can benefit from it during the match. I use the body a lot, I try to make the pivot to make the game easier for my midfielders” said Maranhão regarding his physical form.

“Our team is very well prepared and confident in the competition. We will fight until the end so that we can leave again with a positive result”, highlighted the Glorioso striker.

The next challenge of Fogão na Copinha is against São Carlos-SP, on Friday (6th), at 11am, broadcast by SporTV.