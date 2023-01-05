Automvel Clube gave up the black tie tradition at the New Year’s Eve party – Helvcio Carlos

Ftima Braga and the president of Automvel Clube, Srgio Murilo Braga (photo: Edy Fernandes/Disclosure)

Maria Elvira Sales Ferreira, Gabriel Azevedo and Marcelo Abi-Saber (photo: Edy Fernandes/Disclosure) The turn of the year at the most British club in Belo Horizonte gave up the black tie attire for the party that marked the beginning of 2023. However, midnight at the Automvel Clube was marked by the tradition of the National Anthem. The public that filled the Dourado and Príncipe de Gales halls enjoyed the party, which had a soundtrack with Enio Bretas’s band and the sound of DJ Alessandro.

Danuza Camargo, Martha Canado, Denner Mallard, Maria Silvia and Aluizio Capanema (photo: Edy Fernandes/Disclosure) AC’s social director, Franklin Bethnico says that the night was a success with the public, organization and abundance in the buffet, divided into two halls. The dance floor worked in the Golden Hall.

Franklin believes that abolishing black tie ensured a greater relaxation of the party. Despite the suggestion of white, yellow, silver and gold colors for New Year’s Eve, white was preferred by the guests. Yellow predominated in Maurcio Duarte’s floral decoration. The party, which started at 9 pm, ended with breakfast served at 3 am in the club’s lobby.

Franklin Bethnico, Martha Canado, Luiz Gaudalupe, José Maurcio Benfica, Suzely Ortêncio and Jaj Jacome (photo: Edy Fernandes/Disclosure)

MARIA HELENA CADAR

ONCE A WILLOW…

A native of Minas Gerais with a long and glorious history in Rio de Janeiro’s carnival, Maria Helena Cadar made official a column that, from this year on, will no longer be featured in Vermelho e Branco. “I decided to stop for good. I already made my dreams come true”, she said. “I will continue to be from Salgueiro and leave with the board. My share was given with a lot of love! I am fulfilled. I have a beautiful history at school engraved in my heart. I started on the ground and will end on the ground!” 17 of them being highlighted. So passionate about the school, Maria Helena made a point of keeping all her costumes in a small museum in Belo Horizonte, which tells part of the history of Rio de Janeiro’s carnival and of Salgueiro itself.

WITH AN EYE ON THE FOLIAGE

AT THE SAMBDROMO

Now what matters, for many, is the carnival. In Rio de Janeiro, the cabins begin to publicize the musical attractions of the revelry. Camarote Nº1 has so far confirmed Silva, rapper Xam, Rebecca, Lexa and MC Marcinho, as well as DJs Thiago Mansur, Jopin, Antnio Oliva and Bender to liven up the nights of February 19, 20 and 25.