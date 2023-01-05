“Babilônia” is coming and here we list more films about Hollywood glamor to marathon

Hollywood loves a metalanguage and we know that a film always comes when the cinema decides to honor itself. If you are a lover of the seventh art, or also like to enjoy an excellent story on the giant movie screen, we have a tip: Babilônia opens on January 19th in theaters and also talks about Hollywood in a great way.

Directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Diego Calva, we go behind the scenes of the glamorous and utterly chaotic and depraved art of filmmaking. Robbie lives an aspiring actress who dreams of being in stardom and Brad Pitt lives a renowned actor who begins to experience the decline in his career. What we see is the absurdity and determination of those who are thirsty for fame and how far they can go. However, before the premiere, we separated here some renowned films that also wanted to tell their own Hollywood versions.

La La Land

Also directed by Damien Chazelle, the six-time Academy Award-winning film is a great tribute to the magic of musicals as well as how the movie industry operates. Emma Stone plays a waitress aspiring actress and Ryan Gosling is a jazz pianist. The two dream of stardom and their quest for fame turns into a love story told that revisits several classic clichés of the musical genre.

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Directed by Quentin Tarantino and with a star-studded cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie (both in “Babylon”), the film deals with the transition that Hollywood underwent in the late 60s. his double, who are already successful on TV, try to achieve stardom in the movies. However, while the two knew influential people in the industry, their story intersects with the real story of Charles Manson, a serial killer who claimed several victims, including Sharon Tate, who is played here by Margot Robbie.

The artist

In 2012, “The Artist” stole the show by being the first streaming service movie to win huge Oscar awards. Released the previous year, the feature is silent and in itself is a great tribute to that era of Hollywood. We follow George Valentin, a silent film star in decline and Peppy Miller, an actress on the rise when cinema becomes talked about. Valentin begins to struggle to make his career last and not go bankrupt, meanwhile, Peppy sympathizes and tries to help him through this Hollywood transition.

Singing in the Rain

Starring Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds, “Singing in the Rain” is one of the greatest musicals ever made and, in addition to being a classic, it also pays homage to cinema. The two play Hollywood’s most famous actor and actress during the silent era. However, just like in “The Artist”, already mentioned, cinema with sound arrives and the two have a great idea: to cause a stir by starring in a musical romance between them. However, the coexistence of the two makes the process a little turbulent. The musical is perfect in every way and to this day proves to be a Hollywood masterpiece in itself.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

This movie is crazy in every way. Both in the story, and in the visuals and even behind the scenes. First, it was the film responsible for uniting Disney and Warner for the first time in cinema. In addition, the feature marks the origin of the use of CGI in the industry and is still a mixture of live-action and drawing, referring to the golden age of animation and film noir at the same time. Released in 1988, “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” is directed by Robert Zemeckis and takes place in Hollywood in the 40s. Roger Rabbit the rabbit is accused of a crime he did not commit and, to prove his innocence, he tries to unravel the case and passes through several iconic figures of cinema and animation.

Did you go marathoning this vacation? We bet that, after this list, you will be ready to enjoy “Babilônia”. The film premieres on the 19th in theaters!