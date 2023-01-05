Bahia announces defender Raul Gustavo, who was close to Cruzeiro

Bahia announced, this Wednesday afternoon (1/4), the signing of defender Raul Gustavo, who was close to agreeing with Cruzeiro. The 23-year-old player arrives at Tricolor de Aço on loan until the end of 2023, with an option to buy.

During the beginning of December, Raul Gustavo’s transfer to Cruzeiro was very well underway. However, the negotiation stalled after Bahia’s interest in the athlete. With the lack of definition of the board of directors of the São Paulo club, Raposa agreed on the hiring of defender Reynaldo, formerly of Goiás.

Raul Gustavo lived a 2022 of ups and downs in Timo. In all, there were 33 games, four goals and two assists. The Brazilian Championship was the competition in which he played the most, with 20 games, followed by Libertadores, with seven.

Most of the commitments he was present took place in the first half, so much so that the athlete even entered the radar of other teams, including European ones, after good performances. In the second half of the year, however, his performance dropped, mainly due to injuries.

He had a sprained ankle and also pain in the adductor of the thigh, which took him out of combat for a long time. In addition, with the growth of Robert Renan and the arrival of Fabin Balbuena, Raul was “forgotten” on the bench at Corinthians and started to have few minutes on the field.

In the Tricolor de Ao, the defender will face the competition Kanu, Marcos Victor and David Duarte, already made official by the club from Bahia. In addition to them, there is also the young Gabriel Xavier, a child of the team’s base categories.