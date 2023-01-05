Banco Neon’s “100 winning days” promotion is offering up to R$ 300,000: see how to participate

Banco Neon is offering up to R$ 300,000 in a super campaign. See what the rules are and how to get in on the action.

Neon is offering a super promotion for those who use their Visa cards. It’s very simple, when you make purchases from R$ 5, you will receive a lucky number and you will automatically be in the running. There are several daily prizes in the amounts of R$ 2,000, R$ 50,000 and up to R$ 300,000.

The campaign started in December 2022 and will end in March 2023. Therefore, do not waste time and participate in this action that Neon is sharing with everyone.

Remember, you don’t need to register on the platform. If you have one of the cards, you are already participating in the promotion.

Through the Neon promotion, you can compete for prizes by carrying out valid transactions on any day of the campaign. With each purchase from R$ 5 in debit or credit, the customer will be entitled to a lucky number. Also, if you accumulate BRL 500 in purchases on your Neon Visa card, your numbers can still be duplicated.

If you are interested and need more information, don’t worry, the digital bank has made all the promotion rules available. For more details, just access the full campaign regulation.

What are the prizes?

1st calculation

Prizes: 30 R$2,000 gold bar certificates and 2 R$50,000 gold bar certificates;

Purchase period: 12/22/2022 to 01/20/2023;

Disclosure of lucky numbers: 02/14/2023;

Drawing: 02/15/2023;

Disclosure of winners: 03/17/2023.

2nd calculation

Prizes: 70 R$2,000 gold bar certificates and 2 R$50,000 gold bar certificates;

Purchase period: 01/21/2023 to 03/31/2023;

Disclosure of lucky numbers: 04/28/2023;

Drawing: 04/29/2023;

Disclosure of winners: 05/26/2023.

3rd calculation

Prize: 1 gold bar certificate worth R$300,000;

Purchase period: 12/22/2022 to 3/31/2023;

Disclosure of lucky numbers: 04/28/2023;

Drawing: 04/29/2023;

Disclosure of winners: 05/26/2023.

Neon campaign lucky numbers

If you still don’t have a Neon card with the Visa flag, download the app (available for Android and iOS) and request yours to compete for several prizes.

The more you use your Neon card in physical or virtual stores, the more chances you have to win. Finally, after the end of each calculation, those responsible will verify all transactions that were valid. Pay attention to the dates above about the action period.

See how the lucky numbers will be offered:

Purchases from BRL 5: 1 issue;

Purchases from BRL 50: 2 figures;

Purchases from BRL 500: numbers will be doubled.

Image: Vinicius R. Souza/shutterstock.com