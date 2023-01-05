Barbieri’s training has impressed Vasco players and employees

Upon being presented by Vasco, on December 12, Maurício Barbieri admitted that the club would start behind rivals because it was putting together a cast practically from scratch. After three weeks of work at CT Moacyr Barbosa, the coach has already received five reinforcements and has been able to pass on his ideas to the group of players and “go after the loss”.

The commander’s training has impressed players and club officials. It is already known that Barbieri tends to guide intense activities, even due to the style of play and the main objective he aligned with the SAF: to form a competitive team.

– I like to have an aggressive team, which seeks protagonism. This can be done in different ways. We are going to start building a way to play, and that makes it easier for those who will come later – said Barbieri in his presentation.

At first, before the turn of the year, the coaching staff opted for training in two periods for a few days a week. Intensity needed for coach and players to get to know each other. Barbieri is detail-oriented and is careful in his explanations so that athletes enter the field already knowing what they need to do in training. If necessary, stop the activity and explain again.

This has made the squad’s adaptation to the coach’s style evolve well. Some athletes, naturally, felt the start of training, but the club has welcomed the team’s adaptation to the game model. Performance on the field has been pleasing despite the defeat to Bangu in a training game.

January will be a fundamental month for the coach, who will be closer to the squad that Vasco intends to start the season. The first five reinforcements announced – Léo, Robson Bambu, Lucas Piton, De Lucca and Pedro Raul – were introduced to training as they arrived at the club and corresponded well, not least because they found a team more adapted to Barbieri.

Right-back Pumita Rodríguez was announced last Wednesday and is already joining the squad. As well as striker Luca Orellano, who has already passed the exams. Outstanding investments, Uruguayan and Argentine will be essential pieces for Barbieri.

In addition to the arrival of reinforcements, the coach also suffered casualties, such as the departure of Andrey Santos, who is in London to sign with Chelsea. Midfielder Marlon Gomes is another one who will miss the team for a few weeks – he will join the Brazilian under-20 team this Thursday for the South American competition in the category, in Colombia, between January 19th and February 12th.

On the other hand, Barbieri gained reinforcement from base players. Right-back Paulinho and striker Erick Marcus are athletes that have pleased the club. Names that were there last year, Gabriel Pec, Eguinaldo and Figueiredo also impress in the first training sessions. The latter has even been tested in more than one position.

One of the concerns of the coaching staff is to value players who played in Série B in 2022 and will remain at the club, even if some lose space in the starting lineup, as is expected. A good environment is also a goal for work to flow.

– In that first moment, the idea is to build with them an idea of ​​how to play, to pass on my concepts of what we understand that we have to do. The idea is that in January the squad will be more ready, with more names – said Barbieri on December 12th.

Still in the process of implementing his philosophy and waiting for a more complete squad, Barbieri will decide in the next few days, together with the board, which players he will take to the United States for the friendlies against River Plate and Inter de Miami and which ones will stay in Rio. de Janeiro for the start of the Carioca Championship. The main group travels on January 13th, and Vasco’s debut in the state will be on the 14th, against Madureira.