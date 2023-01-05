Barcelona beats Intercity in extra time and advances in the Copa del Rey

This afternoon (04), Barcelona visited Intercity, a club from the Spanish third division, for the third phase of the King’s Cup, at the José Rico Pérez Stadium, and won by 4-3. Ronald Araújo, Dembélé, Raphinha and Ansu Fati scored for the visitors, while Oriol Soldevila scored three times for the hosts.

Thus, Barça wins in its debut in the competition and qualifies for the round of 16. On the other hand, Intercity says goodbye to the knockout tournament in its third match.

Before discovering the opponent of the round of 16 of the King’s Cup, in a draw that takes place this Friday, Barcelona turns its attention to the Spanish Championship. Tied with rival Real Madrid in the lead, the Catalan team visits Atlético de Madrid, at 5 pm (Brasília time) on Sunday, at the Wanda Metropolitano, in Madrid (ESP).

Barcelona’s goals and intercity

With a technically superior team, Barcelona started with everything and opened the scoring after just three minutes of play. Pablo Torre took a corner kick at the first post and defender Ronald Araújo, unmarked, headed hard to score.

However, at 13 minutes of the second stage, the intercity left everything the same. Also in a corner kick, Soriano braces for oryol village solderalmost in the small area, hit first for the goal of inaki Feather.

Eight minutes later, Barcelona returned to the lead on the scoreboard. Gavi found Dembélé facing the goal. The Frenchman then just covered up goalkeeper Campos with a light touch.

At 28 minutes, the intercity tied the match again. From the left, Romero crossed at the head of village solderin the small area, make his and the team’s second in the game.

However, Barça added a third three minutes later. jordi Alba received on the left and crossed low. The ball passed through everyone inside the area, until it reached Raphinha, on the second post, just pushing it into the back of the goal and putting the Catalans back in advantage.

When the match was heading to the final stretch, the executioner village solder scored the third in the game and left everything the same once again. In the 40th minute of the second half, Marcos Alonso lost the ball in the middle and started the counterattack of the intercity with only one Barcelona player in the defensive field. The 21-year-old Spanish midfielder received from Herrera and played on the way out of inaki Feather.

Barça wins and advances to qualifying in extra time

With the tie persisting, the match went into overtime. In the final minutes of the first part of extra time, then, Barcelona scored the fourth with the young Ansu Fati. At 13, the number 10 received from Rapinha inside the area and rocked the net. The ball deflected off the defender No and killed goalkeeper Campos.