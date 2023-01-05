Bella Thorne reveals she was accused of hitting on a director at age 10

Bella Thorne reflected on some experiences as a Disney actress, revealing that she was once accused of “flirting” with a director when she was just 10 years old

In a podcast interview High Low with EmRata, Bella Thorne told the presenter Emily Ratajkowskii’m all about her early rise to stardom and how fame impacted her as she grew up. The artist began acting at the age of 8, becoming a Disney star at just 12 years old.

Bella Thorne detailed some of the negative experiences she had after becoming famous when she was still very young. She revealed that an unnamed film director once accused her of making him “very uncomfortable” by “flirting with him” when she was just 10 years old.

“I once had a director give me feedback and I was 10 years old.”, she recalled. “The casting director calls my agent and the agent calls my mom, and they say, ‘So, she’s not moving forward with this role because the director felt like she was flirting with him, and that made him really uncomfortable. .’”

“I still come back to it every day,” she said, admitting that while she remembers she wasn’t “the problem” at age 10, she still finds herself looking for “guilt” in her actions.

“What did you do Bella? What did you do? You made him feel that way.”she said, detailing some of her thoughts on what happened.

Also, you are in a session with the director. You really can’t say or do anything. You do the scene, say hello and leave. There’s no time to make him uncomfortable. You know, what the fuck are you talking about?”

As she and Emily discussed the broader culture of sexualizing girls in the Hollywood scene, Bella then recalled another fact: the time she was nearly “fired” from Disney after being photographed wearing a bikini on the beach.

“There was a fan, they took a picture of me on the beach, I almost got fired. It was all over the media, it was literally viral back then.”she said, revealing that she was only 14 when this happened.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bella detailed how difficult it was for her to feel comfortable with her sexuality and identity with “not just the whole world watching…but men specifically.”

“I am very scared of having a child and being a girl”Bella admitted.

