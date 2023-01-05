Benedict XVI’s funeral brings together 50,000 people







Benedict XVI died on December 31, aged 95. Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

After three days of public wake, the pope francis celebrated this Thursday (5), in a crowded St. Peter’s Square and under a cloudy sky, the funeral of pope emeritus Benedict XVI, who died on December 31 at the age of 95.

The ceremony brought together 50,000 faithful, according to Vatican gendarmerieand dozens of political and religious authorities, such as the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and representatives of the Eastern Catholic Churches, Islam and Judaism.

“We are here with the perfume of gratitude and the ointment of hope to demonstrate, once again, the love that is not lost. We want to do it with the same anointing, wisdom, delicacy and dedication that he was able to bestow over the years” , Francis said in his homily.

“Benedict, may your joy be perfect in hearing your voice definitively and forever,” the Pope said, asking that Joseph Ratzinger be “entrusted into the Father’s hands.”

“May these hands of mercy find his lamp lit with the oil of the Gospel, which he disseminated and witnessed during his life,” he added.

This was only the second time in history that a pope has performed the funeral rite for his predecessor. The other was in 1802, when Pius VII presided over the religious funeral of Pius VIwho had died two and a half years earlier, while living in exile as a prisoner of Napoleon Bonaparte.

In the midst of the crowd, faithful raised flags from Germany, the country of origin of Ratzingerand posters with phrases of thanks to Benedict XVI or asking for his canonization.

After the last “Amen” pronounced by Francis, the crowd chanted “Santo subito” (“Holy now”). “He was the pontiff who made me reconnect with the Church, before I saw things with more distance. He recovered tradition and was a man open to all possibilities”, said the Italian Marco, who traveled from Novara to Rome for the funeral.

Before the end of the ceremony, Jorge Bergoglio stopped for a silent prayer in front of the coffin, which was taken to the Saint Peter’s Basilica to the applause of the faithful.

The funeral brought together 130 cardinals, 300 bishops and 3,700 priests from around the world, who arrived at the Vatican over the last few days.

In the first row, to the right of the coffin (on which an open Gospel was laid), were the archbishop Georg Gansweinprivate secretary of Benedict XVI during his pontificate and after his resignation, and the “memores”, consecrated laywomen who helped to care for Ratzinger.

Benedict XVI’s body was enclosed in the urn with coins and medals minted during his pontificate, as well as the palliums (white wool collars worn by popes and archbishops) that he wore in his liturgical vestments.

The bier was made with a triple coating, the first being cypress, the second zinc and the third oak, and will be buried in the crypts of the Saint Peter’s Basilicain the former tomb of Saint John Paul II, whose body was taken to the top of the temple after his beatification in 2011.

