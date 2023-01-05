Benedict XVI’s will has apology for errors

The spiritual testament of pope emeritus Benedict XVI, written in August 2006, a year after he became head of the Catholic Church, urges Catholics to “remain firm in the faith”.

The text was released in full by the Vatican and also brings an apology “to all those” with whom Joseph Ratzinger “has somehow made a mistake”.

If, in this late hour of my life, I look back over the decades that I have traversed, the first thing I see is how many reasons I have to be grateful. First of all, I thank God himself, the dispenser of every good gift, who gave me life and guided me through various moments of confusion; always picking me up every time he started to slip and giving me the light of his face again and again.

Retrospectively I see and understand that even the dark and tiring stretches of this path were for my salvation and that it was precisely there that He guided me well.

I thank my parents, who gave me life in a difficult time and who, at the cost of great sacrifices, with their love prepared me a magnificent home that, with its clear light, illuminates all my days until today. My father’s lucid faith taught us children to believe, and as an indicator it was always firm in the midst of all my scientific acquisitions; my mother’s deep devotion and great kindness represent a legacy I can never thank enough.

My sister watched over me for decades with disinterested and loving care; my brother, with the lucidity of his judgment and his vigorous determination, always opened the way for me; without this continual one of his preceding and accompanying me, he could not have found the right path.

From my heart I thank God for the many friends, men and women, that He has always placed by my side; for the collaborators at every stage of my path; for the teachers and students He has given me. Gratefully, I entrust them all to his goodness. And I want to thank the Lord for my beautiful homeland in the Bavarian pre-Alps, in which I have always seen the splendor of the Creator himself shine through. I thank the people of my homeland, because in them I have always been able to experience anew the beauty of faith. I pray that our land remains a land of faith and I ask you, dear compatriots: do not be distracted from the faith. And finally, I thank God for all the beauty that I have been able to experience at every stage of my journey, especially, however, in Rome and Italy, which has become my second homeland.

To all those who in some way have made a mistake, I sincerely apologize.

What I said to my fellow countrymen before, I now say to all those in the Church who have been entrusted to my service: remain firm in the faith! Don’t let yourselves be confused! It often seems that science—the natural sciences on the one hand and historical research (in particular the exegesis of Holy Scripture) on the other—is capable of delivering irrefutable results in contrast to the Catholic faith. I saw the transformations of the natural sciences from ancient times and I was able to verify how, on the contrary, apparent certainties against faith have disappeared, proving to be not science, but philosophical interpretations that are only apparently incumbent on science; just as, on the other hand, it is in the dialogue with the natural sciences that faith also learned to better understand the limits of the reach of its affirmations and, therefore, its specificity.

I have been following the path of Theology for at least 60 years, especially Biblical Sciences, and with the ensuing of the various generations, theses that seemed unshakable emerged, proving to be simple hypotheses: the liberal generation (Harnack, Jülicher, etc. .), the existentialist generation (Bultmann, etc.), the Marxist generation. I saw and see how from the tangle of hypotheses the reasonableness of faith emerged and emerges again. Jesus Christ really is the way, the truth, and the life—and the Church, with all its insufficiencies, is really his body.

Finally, I humbly ask: pray for me as soon as the Lord, despite all my sins and shortcomings, welcomes me to eternal dwellings. To all those entrusted to me, day after day, my prayer goes from my heart.