‘Biggest bad character I’ve ever met’

Former midfielder worked with Rudi Garcia as a manager at Lyon, France

legend of Lyon, Juninho Pernambucano he returned to work at the club between 2019 and 2021 as sporting director. For most of this period, was next to Rudi Garcíacurrently coach of Al-Nassr and that he will work with Cristiano Ronaldo.

In an interview with the website MoreFootballalthough, Juninho didn’t seem to keep good memories of the work he had with the commander.

“I really thought a lot about talking about this citizen, because just by saying his name we already feel a little lack of energy. But as the player is Cristiano Ronaldo, who I admire and respect a lot, I decided to answer”, began the former player.

“My experience with Rudi Garcia was terrible. He’s the biggest bad character I’ve met in my entire football career.. He doesn’t know how to lead anything. He leads by the fear he imposes on others. He only respects people who have power or who he can take advantage of in the relationship,” he added.

“Now, regarding CR7, he will not dare to do anything that gets in the way, on the contrary, he will even serve him breakfast if necessary. He will try to be Cristiano’s friend, be close and he will do everything for that. It will be a dream for him to be friends with Cristiano Ronaldo.”

“For Rudi Garcia, the success of the team, the harmony of the locker room does not matter. It matters that he is the center of attention, even if it is in the crisis. But like all highly cold human beings, he recognizes those greater than him and tries to take advantage Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest in the history of football, a legend, and Rudi knows it”, he concluded.

Rudi Garcia worked at Lyon between October 2019 and May 2021, having managed to reach the semi-final of the Champions League in 2019/20. Since July last year, he has taken over Al-Nassr.