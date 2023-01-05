BMW Shows Sedan Concept That Changes Color And Can Even Show Emotions | Technology

One year after presenting the concept of the color-changing car, BMW returns to the CES technology fair, in Las Vegas (USA), and shows its new “chameleon” medium sedan. The prototype, called i Vision Dee, manages to change body tone in up to 32 colors and it’s equipped with a virtual assistant that can show emotions – yes, in a way reminiscent of the famous Beetle Herbie.

The sedan, called i Vision Dee (English abbreviation for Digital Emotional Experience), will dictate the new technologies and design of the German manufacturer’s cars that will be launched from 2025 onwards. Neue Klasse (new class, in German).

Dashboard is not equipped with any screen and all information is projected on the new head-up display — Photo: Disclosure

One of the greatest innovations that the concept has brought is the new generation of Head-Up Display, which now extends across the entire windshield. In this way, it will be able to show everything from information about the route, notifications from social networks, use of augmented reality, and even merge the vision with virtual realities, which can be projected on the vehicle’s windows – both for those in the cabin and for those who are out of the car.

Very different from the 31-inch screen of the i7, the concept car is not equipped with any screen – neither with the instrument panel nor with the multimedia center. That’s because all the information is projected onto the Head-up Display. Vehicle commands can be made by voice, or on the panel and steering wheel, both touch-sensitive.

Concept features a custom welcome backdrop that combines graphic elements with light and sound effects. — Photo: Disclosure

In addition to virtual reality, the car is equipped with a new – and curious – voice assistant that can express emotions such as joy, amazement or satisfaction. These emotions can even be demonstrated in the look of the car, in the best Herbie style. Thus, when the car is “angry”, the headlights change position, alluding to arched eyebrows.

BMW i Vision Dee will inspire the brand's cars that will be launched from 2025 — Photo: Disclosure

This change in temperament can even be reflected in the color of the vehicle. If in the iX Flow Ink the SUV only changed color from white to black, in the i Vision Dee the technology is capable of reproducing up to 32 different colors that can be combined in various ways.

That’s because the bodywork is divided into 240 segments equipped with microcapsules with technology similar to e-readers like Amazon’s Kindle. Each of the segments can be controlled individually.

Bodywork is divided into 240 segments that can change color individually — Photo: Disclosure

And speaking of the look, the sedan will serve as inspiration for new generations of brand new cars and vehicles from 2025 onwards. So, get ready: BMW’s controversial double kidney grilles are expected to be much smaller. If it depends on the look of the i Vision Dee, the new phase of the manufacturer will be marked by total minimalism – both outside and in the cabin.