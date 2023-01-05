Bolsonaro government signed R$200,000 agreement with José Aldo’s NGO during election period

Jair Bolsonaro left Brazil on December 30th and since then has been staying in the house that the former MMA fighter owns in the United States edit

Paul Motoryn, Brazil in fact – The government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) signed an agreement that provides for a transfer of R$ 200,000 from the Ministry of Citizenship to the JAJ Institute, an NGO chaired by former MMA fighter José Aldo. The athlete has been hosting the former president at his home in Florida, in the United States, since December 30 last year.

The agreement between José Aldo’s social project and the Bolsonaro government, which provides for the holding of the Jiu-Jitsu Citizenship Cup in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), was signed on October 5, 2022, during the second round of the presidential election. The following day, the contract was published in the Official Gazette.

The indication for carrying out the agreement was made through an imposing individual parliamentary amendment by Bolsonarist federal deputy Felício Laterça (PP-RJ). According to information from the Transfer Agreements and Contracts Management System (Siconv), the transfer of R$ 199,998.55 must occur in a single installment, through the National Sports Secretariat (during the Lula government, the portfolio returned to of ministry).

The Executive’s payment to José Aldo’s NGO has not yet been finalized – not least because the JAJ Institute presented a bank account at Banco do Brasil that needs to be regularized in order to receive the amount. The amount, however, was committed (reserved) by the government and could not be invested in other initiatives.

According to the description of the Jiu-Jitsu Citizenship Cup presented by José Aldo, “the project will serve 630 children and young people between 10 and 17 years old of both genders, all stripes and categories, residents of socially vulnerable communities in the city of Rio de Janeiro”.

Until the publication of this article, there was no publicity of the Jiu-Jitsu Citizenship Cup on the internet or on social networks. The JAJ Institute, in turn, has no official page or website.

“Direct benefit to the JAJ Institute”

The proposal filed by the NGO describes the following “expected results”: “The results of this investment will bring direct benefit to the participants and the modality in general, to the State of Rio de Janeiro and, specifically, to the JAJ Institute”.

The manager of the agreement between the Ministry of Citizenship and the JAJ Institute is Carlos César Drobiniche Lombardi, a military reservist of the Air Force Command, who held the position of general coordinator of Sports and Education during the Bolsonaro government.

The agreement provides that José Aldo’s project can be completed by October 5, 2023 and the deadline for accountability is December 4. There is no confirmation, however, that the initiative will be carried out during the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Supporter and host in Orlando

José Aldo has been a supporter of Bolsonaro since the 2018 elections, when he recorded a video supporting the then PSL candidate. Against Lula, the UFC fighter joined other athletes and also made demonstrations favorable to the former Army captain.

At the invitation of the former fighter, the former president of the Republic is on vacation at the Brazilian’s mansion in Orlando, in the United States. Aldo, who lives in Rio de Janeiro, invited Bolsonaro and his family to stay at his vacation home in a gated community in Kissimmee.

At the age of 36, José Aldo da Silva Oliveira Júnior from Manaus is considered one of the greatest fighters in UFC history. He was a two-time featherweight champion and the last featherweight champion of the defunct World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC). In 2010, he received the World MMA Awards for “Fighter of the Year”. After the last fight in August 2022, Aldo officially announced his retirement last September, with a record of 31 wins and 8 losses. He is now studying to dedicate himself to boxing.

Other side

Brasil de Fato contacted the fighter’s team and asked the following questions: “1) Will the agreement signed with the Bolsonaro government be fulfilled by the JAJ Institute?; 2) Why does the JAJ Institute not have an official website?; and 3) So far, which steps of the Jiu-Jitsu Citizenship Cup project have been completed?”. As of this writing, there has been no response. The space remains open for demonstrations.

