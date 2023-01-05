Bolsonaro’s host, Aldo had trips to Brasilia paid for by Planalto – 05/01/2023

Host of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in Orlando, United States, former MMA fighter José Aldo had trips to Brasília financed by the federal government, one of them for a meeting urgently scheduled by Bolsonaro’s own office.

José Aldo received BRL 845.50 as “daily rates” for two appointments:

On August 5, 2020, when Bolsonaro arrived at the ‘playpen’ accompanied by the then UFC fighter. On the same day, the two posed for photos together with Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL) and the then Special Secretary for Sport, Marcelo Magalhães. Officially, the trip was for a meeting with Magalhães, to “deal with matters related to the portfolio”. On January 19, 2021, this time for an audience requested by Bolsonaro. Again, the travel request appears as “urgent” in the transparency system. Ten days after the meeting, Aldo posted a photo with Bolsonaro and Felipe Espose, director of the fighter’s NGO, Instituto JAJ. After this event, Aldo was announced as an ambassador for the School Games (JEB’s). He, however, did not go to the event, held in Rio, in early November, and promoted as a major achievement by the Secretariat of Sport. Aldo was expected to welcome Bolsonaro to athletes who participated in the competition, on December 16, 2021. The fighter even received half a day to go to the event, but returned the money.

The Special Secretariat for Sport also paid Aldo’s tickets for the three events, always between Rio de Janeiro and Brasília, with a total cost of R$ 6,008: the first trip cost BRL 505, the second, BRL 1,823, and the third, BRL 3,680 —the last two were purchased under an emergency regime.

Diaries show relationship between Bolsonaro and Aldo

Marcelo Magalhães was José Aldo’s manager in the past. He brokered a sponsorship contract between the fighter and an energy drink brand. He is also close to the Bolsonaro family, having been appointed to the position by Flávio Bolsonaro, whose best man was his wedding.

The Sport Secretariat, commanded by Magalhães, invited Aldo to be the JEB’s ambassador. Even accepting the invitation, the fighter didn’t go to the events on the calendar. To promote the tournament, the folder appointed several athletes as ambassadors, disclosed in the accounts.

Other Ambassadors of the School Games also had paid trips to Brasilia and received per diem. Athletes like Giba, from volleyball, are in the group. They also met with Bolsonaro in the federal capital.

Bolsonaro has been staying at José Aldo’s house since he left Brazil without speaking to the press, for a side exit from Alvorada, last Friday. He arrived in Orlando at the end of the day and, since then, he has been staying at one of the fighter’s residences.

The column sought out José Aldo through a message to his wife, Vivianne. The message was seen but not replied to.