“Boston Strangler” movie with Keira Knightley gets new image

Last Tuesday (3), the website empire released a new photo from the movie “Boston Strangler”, where actresses Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon appear in the role of their characters. In the image, you can see how both will be dressed to give life to the journalists responsible for investigating the famous case of serial killer. See the photo:

the actresses Carrie Coon and Keira Knightley in new image of “Boston Strangler” (Playback/Empire).

Keira will play the reporter, Loretta Mclaughlin, the first person to gather and connect the clues that helped identify the perpetrator of the serial killings. Together with a colleague and also a reporter, Jean Cole, Carrie’s character, they deepened their investigations, challenging all the sexism and misogyny of the decade, which oppressed women.

It is worth mentioning that the two worked tirelessly to keep women informed about the case that victimized single women between 19 and 85 years old in the Boston area. Most of them were sexually abused in their homes and later strangled with articles of clothing. Albert Henry De Salvo was arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment in 1967.

In charge of directing the drama, Matt Ruskin, also wrote the script. In an interview published on the website collider, spoke about what it was like to grow up in the same city as the murders, and his inspiration for reporting these facts: “Growing up in Boston, I always heard about the Strangler in a very abstract sense, but I knew nothing about the specifics of the case, and a few years ago I started reading about it and discovered a fascinating and complex serial killer story.”, he argued, continuing: “I’ve always loved news stories, and in researching the case, I discovered two female journalists, starting with Loretta McLaughlin, who was the first to connect the murders, and in her reporting, she even coined the title Boston Strangler. She was a very ambitious reporter in a male-dominated field and this was a real turning point for her.”

Images published on the profile @thcenturystudios (Reproduction/Instagram).

The newest feature film 20th Century Studios, about “the strangler of Boston”, as the murderer of thirteen women in the 60’s, in Massachusetts, in the United States, was produced by filmmaker Ridley Scott and actress Margot Robbie. It should be noted that “Boston Strangler” has already been adapted for the screen other times, in 1964, in “The Strangler” and in 1968, as “The Man Who Hated Women”.

Also in the cast are Alessandro Nivola (“Amsterdam”), David Dastmalchian (“The Suicide Squad”), Morgan Spector (“Homeland”), Bill Camp (“Joker”) and Chris Cooper (“Little Women”). Its premiere is scheduled for March 17 on Hulu platforms in the United States and in Brazil, Star +.

Featured Photo: Keira Knightley Reproduction/20th Century Studios.