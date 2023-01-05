Boston Strangler, thriller with Keira Knightley, gets new image

In a disclosure made yesterday (03) by the website empire, boston stranglerfeature film starring Keira Knightleygained a new image.

The released photo shows Knightley, interpreting Loretta McLaughlinbeside Carrie Coonwhich gives life to Jean Cole. Both were journalists during the 1960s and covered the case of the serial killer known as The Boston Strangler. Check the image below:

McLaughlin and Cole’s story is notorious: the two defied the sexism deeply rooted in society during the 1960s to do an in-depth report on the strangler in order to keep the city’s women informed. McLaughlin, the first person to connect the murders and bring the strangler’s story to light, he faced the whole situation at great personal risk, also discovering a big corruption case which raised doubts about the killer’s identity. The journalist passed away in November 2018, at the age of 90.

The Boston Strangler murders are famous in US history and, because of that, Boston Strangler will not be the first adaptation of the case to the cinema: among the best known are The Strangler (1964), in Burt Topperand The Man Who Hated Women (1968)in Richard Fleischer.

In addition to having Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon in the cast, the new feature is directed and written by Matt Ruskin (Escobar connection), relying on the production of Ridley Scott and Kevin Walsh.

boston strangler premieres in the US on March 17, exclusive to the platform hulu. There is no information about a release of the feature in Brazilian territory so far.

