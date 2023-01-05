Brandy will return as Cinderella in the ‘Descendants’ spin-off

According to TVLine, Brandy Norwood (‘I Still Know What You Did Last Summer’) will return as Cinderella in ‘The Pocketwatch‘, film derived from ‘descendants‘.

The actress had previously played the character in the classic ‘The cinderela‘, from 1997.

The production, set in the same universe as ‘descendants‘, will return to Auradon and the Isle of the Lost before taking viewers “on an adventure through the uncharted territory of Wonderland, a magical and mysterious place made famous with ‘Alice in Wonderland‘.

The plot will focus on Chloe, daughter of Cinderella, and Red, daughter of the Queen of Hearts. The unlikely duo will meet “at a celebration in Auradon when chaos is unleashed. To avoid the imminent coup, they will have to unite and travel through time, with the help of a pocket watch created by the son of the Mad Hatter, to stop an event that will have serious consequences.”

The cast will also feature Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts; Kylie Cantrall like Red; Malia Baker as Chloe; China Anne McClain as Uma, Ursula’s daughter; Dara Renee as Ulyana, Uma’s sister; Joshua Colley as Hook; Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother; Morgan Dudley as Ella, the young version of Cinderella; and Ruby Rose Turner like Bridget, the young version of the Queen of Hearts.

Jennifer Phang will be responsible for directing, based on a script written by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer.

Still without a release date, the film is expected to debut on disney+ in 2023.

