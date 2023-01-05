Brave residents remove gigantic crocodile from beach, and tourist films everything – News

A homeless man from the city of Tampico, Mexico, walked into forbidden waters and ended up being devoured by a hungry crocodile. Assembly/R7

The tragic event took place in Laguna del Carpintero, a place that has prohibited areas for water practices Reproduction/CCBY/Felipe Alfonso Castillo Vázquez — 5/16/2006

Precisely because of the presence of the Mexican crocodile (crocodylus moreletii) in these regions. WARNING: STRONG IMAGES FOLLOW! Playback/CCBY/Arpingstone — 6/20/2006

The images of the attack were recorded by a woman who was on one of the banks of the lagoon. Above, the man is on the left and the animal on the right Playback/Twitter/Tamaulipas RTC

According to the newspaper El Heraldo de México, the crocodile was approximately 3 m long. It rocked on HOUR 7! UFO performs ‘unseen’ maneuver near International Space Station Playback/Twitter/Tamaulipas RTC

Witnesses claim that the homeless man entered the waters to take a bath and within seconds was understood to be prey by the huge animal. Read more! Monkeys descend the slat on a boa constrictor to save a member of the group Playback/Twitter/Tamaulipas RTC

The emergency service was called. However, it was too late See also: Hey! Resident takes a python bite on her buttock while using the toilet Playback/Twitter/Tamaulipas RTC

The team only managed to bring to the surface the remains of the victim, who was between 50 and 60 years old. He had injuries to his neck, chest and one arm. But, it’s not always the hunter’s day. In Costa Rica, bathers used a towel and string to subdue a crocodile. Understand next! Playback/Twitter/Tamaulipas RTC

Beachgoers in Dominical, Costa Rica, captured a crocodile using just a towel and some string Worth the click: Gay penguins steal egg from lesbian couple to try to have a baby Assembly/R7

According to the British tabloid Mirror, the giant reptile arrived at the scene after being rejected by the females of the species. Reproduction/Mirror

The arrival of the animal measuring just over 2.4 m scared the bathers who were at the scene. Read more! Fish with habit of devouring friends is depressed due to loneliness Playback/Video/Mirror

However, the frustrated male did not offer height resistance during the capture attempt. Playback/Video/Mirror

He just rolled from side to side in the face of human onslaughts. See also: Naja is ‘detained’ for invading police station and leaving police officers in a panic Playback/Video/Mirror

This useless movement caused him to get tangled in the towel thrown by one of the men who tried to contain him. Playback/Video/Mirror

From then on, the crocodile could be contained… Worth the click: Woman ends up in hospital after touching toxic hairy caterpillar Playback/Video/Mirror

…and fully mastered Playback/Video/Mirror

With the reptile delivered, beachgoers mounted it to tie its mouth with string. Read more! Food chain: fisherman hooks fish with live snake inside mouth Reproduction/Mirror

According to local reports, he was routed to a secure area. Costa Rican authorities reported that sightings of crocodiles and alligators have increased by 27% in the last two years on the country’s Pacific Ocean coast Meanwhile, in Australia, another crocodile was scolded and shoved after chasing two adventurers. See below! Reproduction/Mirror

The crocodile above has seen better days in the Northern Territory of Australia. After chasing two adventurers who invaded its habitat, the big guy ended up getting scolded and shoved on the snout. See also: Australia’s deadliest snake leaps from drain into busy street Assembly/R7

The confusion was recorded by Matt Wright, an expert on crocodiles known for the program he hosted on the National Geographic channel. Playback/Instagram/Matt Wright

Matt and his partner Tommy Nichols were trying to remove some logs from the water, which hindered navigation on the site. Worth the click: Rarity! Fisherman catches ‘whale vomit’ worth R$ 1.1 million Playback/Instagram/Matt Wright

Something incomprehensible and inadmissible for the reptile, which insisted on approaching the expert Playback/Instagram/Matt Wright

‘I’ve been working with crocodiles for over 20 years’, Matt told NT News, ‘it’s the first crocodile I’ve seen behave like this’ Read more! Elderly man mistakenly presumed dead dies after being rescued from freezer Playback/Instagram/Matt Wright

As the animal did not retreat, the man had no choice but to push it by the snout. Playback/Instagram/Matt Wright

Despite the ease in dealing with the situation, Matt remembered how dangerous this animal can be See also: Gigantic! This is the largest Burmese python ever caught in Florida. Playback/Instagram/Matt Wright