Brazilian lost more than R$ 40 billion in the last 12 months

The Brazilian who lost more than R$ 40 billion in the last 12 months is 40 years old, comes from São Paulo and has a first and last name: he is from São Paulo Edward Saverin. He saw $7.8 billion disappear from his account.

Saverin created, alongside the American Mark Zuckerberg, the social network that changed the behavior of the world — Facebook. Zuckerberg and Saverin were roommates at Harvard University, and it was there that Face (now Meta) was born. Saverin was kind of the “go-to guy”. business“, mainly responsible for the finances of the business.

The reason his fortune plummeted was precisely his stake in the shares he still owns in the company — and which collapsed in 2022. Saverin was worth an estimated $14.6 billion, according to the forbes, at the end of 2021. In recent weeks, the figure reached US$ 6.8 billion. Saverin currently lives in Singapore and manages the investment fund B Capital, which bets on startups innovators from different sectors.

The shares had a significant drop because Meta earns less with advertising and spends more. After reaching the top, with 43% of the world’s population using Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp, the number of users began to fall. In an attempt to reinvent the business model, Zuckerberg invests heavily in an obsession – the Metaverse. Otherwise, the group faces stiff competition for advertisers from TikTok, the rival Chinese app. For these reasons, at the end of last year, Zuckerberg even apologized to employees, by dismissing 13% of the workforce, 11 thousand professionals, including in Brazil. If that wasn’t bad, the company’s market value dropped from $1.1 trillion to $300 billion. The company lost $800 billion in less than 12 months.

Zuckerberg also saw his fortune plummet: from US$ 106 billion to something around US$ 50 billion.

Zuckerberg and Saverin are less wealthy, but they remain multibillionaires.