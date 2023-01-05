Brazilian surfer Márcio Freire dies after an accident in the waves of Nazaré – 05/01/2023

Brazilian surfer Márcio Freire died today. The athlete was 47 years old and had an accident on the descent of one of the giant waves in Nazaré, Portugal.

What happened

Márcio Freire was surfing on the beach of Nazaré, in Portugal , when he had an accident on the way down from a wave. The alert for the rescue was triggered at 4:16 pm (local time, which corresponds to 1:16 pm in Brasilia).

The Brazilian surfer was rescued by rescuers, but he was already suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest, according to local maritime authorities. Márcio did not react to resuscitation maneuvers and ended up dying at the scene.

The surfer's body was taken to the Legal Medicine Institute of Leiria, according to the Portuguese press. The Maritime Police's psychology office was also called upon to provide support to Márcio's family.

Also according to local authorities, this is the first surf-related death to have occurred on Nazaré beach. Brazilians Pedro Scooby and Maya Gabeira have already suffered serious accidents at the site.

Unfortunately, none of the life support maneuvers were successful, and death was declared on the spot” ,

said Mário Lopes Figueiredo, commander of the Captaincy of Nazaré, to Agencia Lusa.

Who was Marcio Freire?