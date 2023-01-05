Brazilian team makes nine changes to South American Sub-20; check final list

The CBF announced this Wednesday the final list for the dispute of the South American Sub-20, which takes place between January and February in Colombia. After report presented in the month of Decemberthe technician Brazilian Team, Ramon Menezes, needed to make some changes. In addition, an update by Conmebol allowed the selection of a 23rd athlete.

Because it is not a Fifa Date, some clubs did not release certain players, which made the Brazilian team call new athletes. O Palmeiras, for example, vetoed the departure of Endrick and Giovani. Flamengo, in turn, requested the permanence of Matheus França and Victor Hugo in Rubro-Negro. O Santos denied the call-up of Ângelo and Marcos Leonardo.

In all, there are nine changes compared to the two lists. Of the 22 names named in the first call-up, Ramon Menezes will have 14 players available.

CALLED UP FOR THE SOUTH AMERICAN SUB-20

​Goalkeepers: Kaíque (Palmeiras), Kauã Santos (Flamengo) and Mycael (Athletico-PR);

Sides: Arthur (América -MG), André (Bahia), Kaiki Bruno (Cruzeiro) and Patryck (São Paulo);

Defenders: Douglas Mendes (Red Bull Bragantino), Robert Renan (Corinthians), Weverton (Cruzeiro) and Michel (Palmeiras);

Midfielders: Andrey Santos (Vasco), Marlon Gomes (Vasco), Ronald (Grêmio), Alexsander (Fluminense) and Guilherme Biro (Corinthians);

Attackers: Stênio (Cruzeiro), Pedrinho (Corinthians), Giovane (Corinthians), Renan Viana (Athletico-PR), Luiz Guilherme (Palmeiras), Sávio (PSV-HOL) and Vitor Roque (Athletico-PR).

Vitor Roque is one of the main names in Ramon Menezes’ team (Photo: Adriano Fontes / CBF)

The players will show up this Thursday at Granja Comary, in Teresópolis, in Rio de Janeiro, at the training center of the Brazilian National Team, and will already have their first training session. The cast will stay in Brazil until the 16th, when they will depart for Colombia.

Brazil is in Group A of the U-20 South American Championship, alongside Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay and Peru. The debut will be on the 19th, against the Peruvians, at 7 pm (Brasília time; 5 pm local time), at Pascual Guerrero Stadium, in the city of Cali.

FIRST PHASE GAMES

Peru vs Brazil – 01/19 – 7pm

​Argentina vs Brazil – 01/23 – 21:30

​Brazil vs Colombia – 01/25 – 21:30

​Brazil vs Paraguay – 01/27 – 21:30

SECOND LEVEL

The top three in each group qualify for the hexagonal final, which will be played between January 31st and February 12th. The four best in the hexagonal final guarantee a place in the U-20 World Cup, between May and June, in Indonesia. The top three in the final hexagonal will play the Pan American, between October and November, in Santiago, Chile.

Brazil is the biggest winner of the U-20 South American Championship, with 11 titles. The last achievement, however, was in 2011, with the generation of Neymar.