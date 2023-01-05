Bruna Marquezine and Ezra Miller: premieres from the world of heroes in 2023

Credit: Reproduction/Networks

With several early releases at CCXP, a pop culture festival held by Omelete Company, the year promises to bring productions such as the sequel to Spider-Man in the Spider-Verse, The Flash starring Ezra Miller and Besouro Azul, with Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine. Check out:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the sequel to the 2018 film with the same main characters, opens on February 16. The trailer, released in October 2022, shows Ant-Man and his daughter Cassie, who also happens to be a hero, transported to another universe, the Quantum Realm.

Shazam! DC’s Wrath of the Gods, also a sequel, hits big screens on March 17th. The film brings the hero confused in a new adventure, in a fight against Greek gods from which he acquired power, along with his friends.

Volume 3 of Guardians of the Galaxy is the last in the trilogy about the intergalactic group of heroes. “Let’s fly away together one last time into the endless beautiful sky,” says the Rocket Raccoon character in the trailer, released a month ago. The premiere is scheduled for the 4th of May.

A resounding success in 2018, Miles Morales returns to theaters, along with other versions of the superhero, on June 1, 2023, in the animated sequel Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse. The trailer was released two weeks ago, in December 2022, and shows Miles, now older, struggling with new possibilities that the powers give him.

The Flash solo film is the most controversial on the list. The premiere date has already undergone several changes and, so far, it is not known whether the main character will actually be played by Ezra Miller, the original Flash of the Justice League franchise, from 2017, or by another substitute actor.

In October 2022, news claimed that Miller, involved in several controversies – such as robberies and assaults – would have re-recorded some scenes from the feature. In November, however, it was announced by insiders that Warner Bros. was preparing to replace the actor of Barry Allen, the Flash, in the DC universe: the favorites for the role would be the English actor George MacKay, from 1917 and Fantastic Captain, and the American Grant Gustin, known for playing Barry Allen in the nine seasons The CW series The Flash since 2014. The studio, however, would have insisted on keeping Ezra Miller.

The new trailer is supposed to be unveiled during this year’s SuperBowl in February, and the movie is supposed to finally be released on June 16; apparently, with Miller in the lead role.

In addition to these, As Marvels, with Captain Marvel by Brie Larson, Blue Beetle, with Brazilian Bruna Marquezine, and Kraven, the Hunter, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, are some of the promises for the second half.

Marquezine at DC

Last Sunday (1/1), actress Bruna Marquezine posted photos of the backstage of the production of the film Besouro Azul on Instagram.

“Guys, I made a DC movie this year, do you have any idea?”, She said in another publication of the same day. The actress also shared a beetle tattoo done in honor of the feature film.

She stars in the feature as Jenny, the romantic interest of the main character Jaime Reyes, played by Marquezine’s current boyfriend, American actor Xolo Maridueña.

The international debut of the Brazilian actress in the universe of superheroes is scheduled for August 18th.