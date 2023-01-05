By Agustín Rossi, Flamengo goes to Buenos Aires and could break the paradigm in the recent hiring policy

O Flamengo there is no negotiation in progress for Agustín Rossi of Boca Juniors, but is about to have. This Friday, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel will travel to Buenos Aires to look for a deal for the goalkeeper, who has been released to sign a pre-contract since January 1st. The directors will go to the Argentine capital to try to immediately release the 27-year-old goalkeeper, an old wish.

The arrival of Agustín Rossi, if confirmed, will break a paradigm in Flamengo since the beginning of Rodolfo Landim’s management. From 2019, Flamengo made big investments and signed big stars of South American football, such as David Luiz, Vidal and Arrascaeta, but all were in Brazilian or European clubs. Nobody active in neighboring countries has been hired – for now.

The information about the departure of Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel was initially published by the “ge” portal and confirmed by the THROW!. This Tuesday, January 3, the vice president of football was asked about goalkeeper Agustín Rossi and also about Juan Quintero, who left River Plate in December. The Colombian midfielder belongs to Shenzhen FC (CHN): “Two great players,” he said.

Even if you don’t get an agreement for the immediate release of Agustín Rossi, Flamengo will try to hire the goalkeeper from June. Currently, the red-black cast has Santos, Matheus Cunha and Hugo Souza as alternatives for the goal. The latter, however, can be negotiated by the club still in this transfer window. Vissel Kobe, from Japan, has already shown interest in the athlete and has made a loan proposal, but the Rio de Janeiro management only accepts to negotiate him definitively.