Cafu and Rivaldo explain absence at Pel’s wake

photo: reproduction Cafu and Rivaldo were not present at Pel’s wake One of the topics addressed during Pel’s wake was the absence of former players from the fourth and fifth championships of the Brazilian national team. Rivaldo, one of the stars in the 2002 champion squad, spoke after the subject raised criticism on social networks.

Rivaldo explained that he is out of Brazil. Besides, he doesn’t like paying homage right now, he has a “very clear conscience”.

Pel had been hospitalized since the 29th of October, but couldn’t resist the complications of colon cancer and died a month later, last Thursday, aged 82.

“Even if I were in Brazil, I’m not sure I would go to the wake. I don’t like to pay homage at this time, I’m not against those who want to do it. I met Pel, I had several times with him and I had the opportunity to honor and honor him in I showed my affection and admiration. The best tribute in life and this I did and I have a very clear conscience”, wrote the five-time champion.

In the publication, Rivaldo also recalled an interview in which Pel talks about the tributes that would take place after his death. In his speeches, the King of Football uttered the following words. “When Edson dies, don’t make a party, don’t say he was good. Everything you have to say, say it now, pay homage now. Give in life. After he dies, leave Edson alone”, he said.

cafu

Five-time champion Cafu also spoke, but unlike Rivaldo, the former player was not present for work reasons. He explained that he was in Frankfurt and could not get his flight to arrive in time for Pel’s funeral.

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t get my flight early and I couldn’t be at the wake. I’m on the other side of the world for work. My affection and respect for him will certainly always exist. I had a few moments with him, but they were wonderful”, he said.