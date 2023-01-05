Camilla de Lucas spoilers the wedding dress and tells why she chose the piece alone | Beauty Talks

Camilla de Lucas will exchange rings with the bridegroom, the musician Matthew Ricardo , in May 2023. Until then, balance the schedule between the many jobs as a digital influencer, the work on the new house and preparations for the party. However, make sure it’s full. “I’m the quietest bride”, he laughs. According to her, the details of the celebration have been forwarded, including the dress, which will be signed by Rio de Janeiro stylist Morena Andrade. In an exclusive chat with Glamor and about to complete a year of engagement (the proposal took place in October 2021!), she gave more details about the piece and even commented on the decision to do all the fittings alone in the studio.

How is the process of renovating and moving to the new house going?

A little stressed, because work is not easy. I heard people talking and I didn’t believe it! But I’m very happy. I’m interspersing personal life and my house project. As I was focused on that, I slowed down at work to be able to dedicate myself, and next year I’m still getting married. I had a quieter year to prepare for the next one.

And the bride stage? Are you calm too?

I am the most peaceful bride! I don’t know if it’s because it’s still a long way off, it won’t be until May, but everything is on track and I’m not an anxious person. I’m just waiting for the day to come.

Do you already have the dress defined?

I already have the idea for the dress, but I’m the only person seeing the process! Nobody went to accompany me, nobody knows anything. It’s not because I wanted to be mysterious, but because I didn’t want to guess. I think the bride’s moment is very delicate and, sometimes, you take a mother or an aunt, who lived in different times and then she will point out what should have… And then, maybe it’s not even the bride’s wish, but by influence ends up changing. Or even a friend, who will say it’s not cool, when you thought you were wonderful. I thought: “oh, you know what? I’m going to see the dress myself!” I already work all the time being produced, people dressing me, and I felt that this was a moment of my own. I’m enjoying it! If people think it’s ugly, I don’t care [risos]the important thing is that I find it beautiful!

Can you share any spoilers about the model? Style, a detail…