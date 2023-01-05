‘Candy’: Series featuring Jessica Biel as MURDER is now available on Star+!

The criminal miniseries’Candy: A Story of Passion and Crime‘, starring actress Jessica Biel (‘The Sinner’), has already been shown on the North American circuit and finally arrived in Brazil.

Production was launched on Star+ on the last day July 27th.

Based on a true story, the miniseries follows Candy Montgomery, a Texas housewife who seems to have the perfect life: A loving husband with a good job, a beautiful son and a wonderful house in the suburbs… But then what would have her? driven to kill your friend from church, Betty Gore, with an axe?

The case shocked the United States in the 1980s, due to Candy’s drastic violence in the act of crime. Furthermore, the victim’s then-spouse, Allan Gore, admitted that he had an affair with Montgomery.

The story won a book, called ‘Evidence of Love’ and written by Jim Atkinsonwhich discusses what led the young woman to murder her colleague.

Robin Veith (‘Mad Men‘) signs the script for the production.