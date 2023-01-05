Captain Marvel 2 Synopsis Solve One of the MCU’s Greatest Mysteries

In July of this year it will hit theaters The Marvelsalso known as captain marvel 2continuation of one of the biggest hits of 2019, starring actress Brie Larson.

READ TOO!

The highly anticipated film will be directed by Nia DaCosta (The Legend of Candyman), and will give Brie Larson’s superheroine the support of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), who promise to form a simply epic trio.

We also know that actress Zawe Ashton plays the main villain of the film, which has not yet had its identity officially revealed. And other than that, other details ended up being revealed through the synopsis of the film.

Synopsis that even seems to reveal some of the biggest mysteries of the MCU: what Captain Marvel did after the events of the first film, which takes place in the 90s, and also where she walks after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

In the first film, the heroine only discovers towards the end that she was completely deceived by the Krees, and that she was fighting on the wrong side of the war. Carol goes so far as to tell the villainous Yon-Rogg that she will go to Hala to end the Kree-Skrull war and go after the ruler of the Krees, the Supreme Intelligence.

Like captain marvel 2 will take place 30 years after the plot of the first film, the synopsis that Carol already “regained his identity from the tyrannical Kree and exacted revenge on the Supreme Intelligence“.

The synopsis also states that now the heroine is in space taking care of a “stabilized universe“. This explains why the superheroine spends so much time off Earth, already having a lot of work to do alone. Check out the full synopsis:

“Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and exacted revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unexpected consequences lead Carol to shoulder the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her into an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers intertwine with those of her Jersey City superfan, Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must come together and learn to work together to save the universe.”

What did you think? keep following the marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

Listen to LegadoCast

MORE ABOUT CAPTAIN MARVEL 2

The Marvels is the official title of what we call captain marvel 2, and continuation of one of Marvel Studios’ billionaire films, has finally been confirmed after months of silence. What is known so far is that the film will have a script written by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision) and will take place in the present day, after the events of Avengers: Endgame!

Director Nia Dacosta will helm the sequel. Obviously, Brie Larson will be back as Carol Danvers. As well as the return of Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris, WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau. The US theatrical release date is set for July 28, 2023!