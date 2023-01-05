Casagrande explains why he didn’t go to Pel’s wake

photo: NELSON ALMEIDA Casagrande explained his absence at the funeral of the King of Football Walter Casagrande, former soccer player and sports commentator, missed Pel’s wake, held this Monday (2/1).

To the SportBuzz website, Casagrande said that he decided not to attend the ceremony for fear of an emotional backlash. He told the vehicle that he follows rules to avoid strong emotions, which, he says, are frequent since he quit drugs and started to stay sober.

“I don’t run the risk of drug relapses, but I run the risk of emotional relapses. In the treatment I have today, I use antidepressants, anxiolytics, antipsychotics and mood stabilizers. All this so that I don’t have an emotional fall. I was frozen for a long time. drug addiction and, when I came back clean and started to see life as it is, the emotions started to hit really hard”, he said.

Afraid of the impact that the wake, celebrated in Vila Belmiro, in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, could cause, Casagrande did not say goodbye to the king of football in person.

“I didn’t see my father in the coffin, who died in 2020, I didn’t see my mother, I didn’t see Socrates [colega dele no Corinthians]”, he says. Casagrande says that the deaths of Gal Costa, J Soares, Rolando Boldrin and Isabel Salgado made him cry a lot. “It’s not a justification, it’s a reality of the facts.”