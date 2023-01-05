Casagrande reveals why Tetra and Penta idols don’t go to Pelé’s funeral

Former players and commentator Walter Casagrande Júnior explained in his column on UOL, published on Wednesday (4), the real reason why the members of the Tetra and Penta teams did not go to the wake of King Pelé, who died on 30 December and was buried last Tuesday (3). Casão recalled, to clarify his version, some public facts involving these athletes and the greatest football player in history.

According to Casagrande, who before explaining the “sorrows” made a point of saying that he was not generalizing, although that was the feeling of most of these former players, with Tetra’s goalkeepers the problem was the criticism made by Pelé to the team during the USA World Cup in 1994.

“In 1994, the team that would make it four times in the United States was highly criticized by the vast majority of journalists, for the truculent football it presented. It took a while for us to understand that Parreira was concerned with winning the title, with making Brazil leave the queue of 24 years without a World Cup. Today they are very recognized, deservedly, for what they did. But they didn’t swallow anyone’s criticism, not even Pelé!”, said Casão.

He recovered from a problem that occurred between the star of that team, Romário, and the King of Football, about whom Baixinho once said that “the quiet Pelé is a poet”.

The sadness of the Penta players, who won the World Cup in Japan and South Korea in 2002, also due to criticism of the team, would have been more explicit with the attitude, to a certain extent of little education, of Cafu, the captain , who, when it was time to receive the FIFA Cup for winning the World Cup, which came from Pelé, ordered, pointing with his hands, that the Athlete of the Century place the trophy on a bench where he insistently climbed it, so as not to have to take the object from his hands. At the time, such a stance was heavily criticized.

Casagrande pointed out that the only exception in this whole story was Mauro Silva, a member of the Parreira cast, in 1994, who went to Pelé’s burial ceremony, while all the other former colleagues never dedicated any other achievement to the most notorious football player. Everytime.