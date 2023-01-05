Cast reappears at CT Moacyr Barbosa – Vasco da Gama

By: João Pedro Isidro, São Januário

The professional squad returned to CT Moacyr Barbosa this Tuesday (01/03) after the New Year’s break. The team is doing pre-season and preparing for the trip to the United States, where they will face River Plate on January 17th and Inter de Miami, on the 21st, and also for the Campeonato Carioca, which starts on the 14th, at 18h, against Madureira, in São Januário.

One of the remnants of the last year, Nenê spoke about the beginning of the year and revealed his expectations for the season.

– It is very good to start the year with the objectives accomplished. It wasn’t easy, but thank God I was able to fulfill my mission, with our mission, to return to Serie A. I’m motivated to help Vasco this year to achieve much greater things and really be competitive in all competitions. I am very happy and I hope to start playing soon, we are all looking forward to it – said the number 10.

Nenê also highlighted the importance of the arrival of new players and praised the work done by coach Maurício Barbieri.

– We are receiving new players, everyone is very happy with these arrivals. Barbieri is doing an excellent job, even though we only trained for three weeks, you can see that he is a very motivated guy, he is very intelligent, he knows a lot about the game, he likes to play offensively and I think the fans will really like it – declared the Meia.

Third signing for the season, defender Léo spoke about the opportunity to wear Vasco’s shirt and said he was well received at the club.

– When the opportunity arose I asked God to come to Vasco and to be happy. I’m very happy and adapted, people here received me very well, I’m at home. I already have a rapport, I played with Nenê. Anderson Conceição received me very well, I had already played with Edimar. The people who came from the base are very good people. I am happy and I hope that the year 2023 will be good, not only for me, but for Vasco – said the reinforcement.